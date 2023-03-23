In a required annual report on its clean energy work filed last week, Appalachian Power cited an energy storage project to benefit its users in portions of Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties.

The proposed project includes two battery energy storage systems connected to the company’s Glade-Whitetop distribution circuit.

With regulatory approval, the utility said, the nearly eight megawatt project would improve service reliability by adding a temporary power source closer to customers on the latter half of the circuit, which travels over mountains and through forests, making access difficult for repairs during outages.

Last August, Appalachian Power was expected to issue a formal request for proposals from BESS manufacturers.

These systems work by filling the gap when the normal flow of electricity is interrupted by falling trees, a lightning strike or similar circumstances. Outages will still occur, but with battery storage customers experience fewer interruptions. A BESS can store power from a variety of sources until it is needed.

“Reducing the frequency and duration of outages in heavily forested, remote areas is a challenge,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer, in a news release issued last summer.

The company advertised for proposals to be submitted by Oct. 1, 2022.

Thursday, Teresa Hamilton Hall, an Appalachian Power spokesperson, said the project is now awaiting the State Corporation Commission’s approval.

“We expect a decision later this year from the SCC regarding our request to move forward with this project,” Hall said. “Service reliability – being able to keep the power flowing – is a challenge for us in this particular area. Energy storage is a solution or way to decrease the number of outages in this location.

This is a trouble spot for us, if you will, and we are excited about the opportunity to make this project a reality and improve service to these customers.”

In Appalachian Power’s proposal request, it noted that the project would be expected to be in service by March 1, 2025.

BESS projects also help the utility meet the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which requires Appalachian Power to provide carbon-free energy in its Virginia service area by 2050. This Southwest Virginia project was included in Appalachian Power’s annual update filed to comply with the VCEA.

Appalachian Power said it plans to meet its VCEA obligation with a combination of investments in solar, wind, energy storage, and the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs).

It also noted a request to buy an Ohio wind facility once it’s complete. As well, the company will also seek regulatory approval to buy energy from developers of seven solar facilities for a total of 204 megawatts of energy.

About half, or 104 MW, would be produced from facilities in Virginia.