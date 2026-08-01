ETSU astronomers uncover clues to origins of spiral galaxies Aug 1, 2026 1 hr ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For generations, astronomers have been puzzled by a deceptively simple question: Why do some spiral galaxies have two arms while others have many?kAm#6D62C496CD 2E t2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ[ :? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 x@H2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ[ 36=:6G6 E96J 92G6 F?4@G6C65 2? :>A@CE2?E A:646 @7 E96 2?DH6C] %96 C6D62C49[ AF3=:D965 :? E96 pDEC@A9JD:42= y@FC?2= E9:D >@?E9 2?5 DFAA@CE65 3J E96 }p$p %6??6DD66 $A246 vC2?E r@?D@CE:F>[ DF886DED E96 2?DH6C =:6D :? 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