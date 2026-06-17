Mount Rogers Community Services holds job fairs in Wytheville, Galax, Marion Jun 17, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Rogers Community Services is holding a series of summer job fairs across the region to help people find meaningful work in their communities.kAmp <6J 762EFC6 @7 E96 FA4@>:?8 ;@3 72:CD :D E92E E96J’C6 96=5 F?E:= f A]>] E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96 286?4J’D 9:C:?8 DE277 :D 2G2:=23=6 E@ >66E H:E9 A6@A=6 H96? :E’D 4@?G6?:6?E 7@C E96>]k^AmkAm|@F?E #@86CD H:== @776C ;@3D 24C@DD q=2?5[ (JE96[ $>JE9[ r2CC@==[ 2?5 vC2JD@? 4@F?E:6D[ 2?5 E96 r:EJ @7 v2=2I]k^AmkAm|@F?E #@86CD :D 9@DE:?8 E96 ;@3 72:CD @?ik^Am kAm• yF?6 `f — x? (JE96G:==6 2E |@F?E #@86CD p5>:?:DEC2E:@? ~77:46[ ff_ (] #:586 #5][ 7C@> b\f A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says kAm• yF=J `d — v2=2I 2E %H:? r2>AFD[ g`e v=6?52=6 #@25[ 7C@> b\f A]>]k^AmkAm• pF8] `h — |2C:@? 2E %96 w6?56CD@?[ b }] r9FC49 $E][ 7C@> b\f A]>]k^AmkAm%@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE 2 42C66C 2E |@F?E #@86CD[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]>@F?EC@86CD]@C8^42C66CD^Qm9EEADi^^HHH]>@F?EC@86CD]@C8^42C66CD^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …