Woofstock 2026 described as ‘Paw-sitively Perfect’ Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 0 1 of 5 Photos courtesy of Circle C Photography and the Chamber of Commerce Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The fourth annual Woofstock event raised more than $1,500 to benefit Smyth Animal Rescue and the animals they serve.kAm%96 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ A2CE?6C65 H:E9 $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6 E@ 9@DE E96 (@@7DE@4< 7F?5C2:D6C @? yF?6 e :? E96 r9:=9@H:6 %@H? !2C<] %96 6G6?E 3C@F89E E@86E96C 2?:>2= =@G6CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 C68:@? 7@C 2 52J @7 7F?[ 65F42E:@?[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ DFAA@CE]k^AmkAm%9:D J62CVD (@@7DE@4< 762EFC65 E96 2??F2= A6E D9@H[ 2 G244:?6 4=:?:4 AC@G:565 3J v=256 $AC:?8 '6E6C:?2CJ r=:?:4[ >@C6 E92? ad G6?5@CD[ 7C66 49:=5C6?VD 24E:G:E:6D[ 2 5@8 r!# 2?5 C6D4F6 3C62E9:?8 56>@?DEC2E:@?[ 2?5 2 G2C:6EJ @7 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C 2EE6?566D E@ DFAA@CE =@42= 2?:>2=D]k^Am People are also reading… Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Update: General Assembly approves budget deal 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth County deputy saves man's life Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award kAmuF?5D C2:D65 H:== 96=A DFAA@CE 4C:E:42= AC@8C2>D[ :?4=F5:?8 DA2J 2?5 ?6FE6C D6CG:46D[ A6E 7@@5 2DD:DE2?46 7@C 72>:=:6D :? ?665[ C6D4F6 677@CED[ 2?5 @E96C :?:E:2E:G6D E92E :>AC@G6 E96 =:G6D @7 2?:>2=D E9C@F89@FE $>JE9 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm$>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6[ 2=@?8D:56 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ[ H@C<D E@ 255C6DD A6E @G6CA@AF=2E:@?[ AC@G:56 277@C523=6 DA2J 2?5 ?6FE6C D6CG:46D[ C6D4F6 2?5 EC2?DA@CE 2?:>2=D[ 2?5 2DD:DE 72>:=:6D E9C@F89 A6E 7@@5 5:DEC:3FE:@? AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm(@@7DE@4< a_ae H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 E9C@F89 E96 DFAA@CE @7 6G6?E DA@?D@CD[ %96 q2?< @7 |2C:@? 2?5 #@86CVD %@H:?8]k^Am kAm~C82?:K6CD D2:5[ “(6 2C6 ECF=J 8C2E67F= 7@C E96:C 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 H6==36:?8 @7 2?:>2=D :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ]”k^Am kAm%96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6 2=D@ 6IE6?565 E96:C E92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ A2CE:4:A2E65[ G@=F?E66C65[ DA@?D@C65[ 5@?2E65[ 2?5 2EE6?565 E9:D J62CVD 6G6?E[ D2J:?8[ “%@86E96C[ H6 2C6 >2<:?8 2 5:776C6?46 7@C 2?:>2=D :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^AmkAm(@@7DE@4< a_af :D D6E 7@C yF?6 d[ a_af]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE FA4@>:?8 6G6?ED[ G:D:E E96 r92>36CUCDBF@jD u2463@@< 6G6?E A286 @C 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^D>JE9492>36C]@C8^492>36C\6G6?ED^Qm9EEADi^^D>JE9492>36C]@C8^492>36C\6G6?ED^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected…