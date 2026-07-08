Extinguish your risk of sparking wildfire while tidying up the lawn Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 0 Mower fires most commonly ignite when blades hit a rock and generate sparks, and from equipment without spark arrestors. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When safety falls by the wayside, summertime yardwork can trigger catastrophic consequences.kAm{2H? >@H6CD[ EC24E@CD[ 3CFD9 4FEE6CD 2?5 @E96C A@AF=2C J2C5 6BF:A>6?E 42? A@E6?E:2==J DA2C< H:=57:C6D 5FC:?8 E96 5CJ[ 9@E DF>>6C >@?E9D]k^AmkAm“#:D:?8 E6>A6C2EFC6D[ =@H C6=2E:G6 9F>:5:EJ 2?5 8FDEJ H:?5D 42? 2== A=2J 2 724E@C :? H92E E96 7:C6 D6CG:46 42==D ‘C65 7=28 H2C?:?8D[’” 6IA=2:?65 |:4926= s@H?6J[ ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 u@C6DECJ 2DD:DE2?E 5:C64E@C @7 7:C6 2?5 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6]k^Am kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 s~u C6DA@?565 E@ bde H:=57:C6D E92E 3FC?65 c[ha_ 24C6D 7C@> u63] `d E9C@F89 pAC:= b_[ 2?5 df H:=57:C6D DA2??:?8 @G6C a__ 24C6D :? |2J 2=@?6]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Matthews helming JIDA Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom kAm(:=57:C6D 2C6 6DA64:2==J 52?86C@FD E@ A6@A=6 H9@ FD6 7@C6DED 2?5 @FE5@@C 2C62D @C =:G6 :? ?62C3J 9@>6D 2?5 4@>>F?:E:6D] %96J 2=D@ HC62< 92G@4 @? E96 6?G:C@?>6?E — 92C>:?8 H:=5=:76 2?5 E96:C 923:E2ED]k^AmkAm{2H? >@H6CD 42? DA2C< 2 7:6CJ 492:? C624E:@? :? >JC:25 H2JD — =:<6 H96? 5CJ 563C:D :8?:E6D @? 9@E 6?8:?6 DFC7246D[ =62<:?8 7F6= C62496D E96 6I92FDE[ @C >6492?:42= DA2C<D :8?:E6 7F6= G2A@C @C 72F=EJ H:C:?8]k^Am kAm|@H6C 7:C6D >@DE 4@>>@?=J :8?:E6 H96? 3=256D 9:E 2 C@4< 2?5 86?6C2E6 DA2C<D[ 2?5 7C@> 6BF:A>6?E H:E9@FE DA2C< 2CC6DE@CD]k^Am kAm“%96D6 2C6 D276EJ 56G:46D 56D:8?65 E@ EC2A @C 4@@= 9@E 6I92FDE A2CE:4=6D 6IA6==65 3J :?E6C?2= 4@>3FDE:@? 6?8:?6D[” s@H?6J 6IA=2:?65]k^Am kAmw6 6>A92D:K65 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 AC@A6C >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 6BF:A>6?E 42C6 :? 96=A:?8 >:E:82E6 7:C6 C:D<]k^AmkAmq67@C6 DE2CE:?8 FA E96 >@H6C[ E96 ':C8:?:2 s~u 25G:D6D <66A:?8 E96 7@==@H:?8 D276EJ E:AD :? >:?5ik^Am kAm∙ |@H 367@C6 `_ 2]>] H9:=6 9F>:5:EJ :D DE:== 9:89 2?5 E6>A6C2EFC6D 2C6 4@@=6C]k^AmkAm∙pG@:5 >@H:?8 5CJ 8C2DD @C H96? :E’D H:?5J]k^AmkAm∙ z66A J@FC >@H6C H6==\>2:?E2:?65 E@ AC6G6?E @G6C962E:?8[ 2?5 :?DA64E 367@C6 6249 FD6]k^Am kAm∙ #6>@G6 C@4<D[ 563C:D 2?5 @E96C A@E6?E:2= DEC:<6 92K2C5D 7C@> E96 >@H:?8 2C62]k^AmkAm“&A E@ h_T @7 H:=57:C6D :? ':C8:?:2 2C6 9F>2?\42FD65 2?5 AC:>2C:=J 7C@> 563C:D 3FC?:?8[” s@H?6J ?@E65] “x7 AC642FE:@?D 2C6 ?@E E2<6?[ =:76 2?5 AC@A6CEJ 2C6 2E C:D<]”k^Am kAmw6 6?4@FC286D ':C8:?:2?D E@ D<:A >@H:?8 2?5 EC2?D7@C> >2?:4FC65 =2H?D :?E@ 3FDE=:?8 A@==:?2E@C 923:E2ED]k^Am kAm':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F |FEF2= x?DFC2?46 r@]’D 9@>6@H?6C 2?5 72C>\@H?6C A@=:4:6D AC@G:56 4@G6C286 7@C 7:C6D 42FD65 3J =2H? >@H6CD E92E 52>286 4@G6C65 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 H:=57:C6 AC6G6?E:@? E:AD[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^5@7]G:C8:?:2]8@GQm5@7]G:C8:?:2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri…