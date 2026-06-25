Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Jun 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ y2>:6 wFCDE @? yF=J d] w2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ s@F8 2?5 qC6?52 y@?6D 2?5 s2G:5 2?5 qC6?52 {6DE6C @? yF=J `j u@?52 2?5 v6?6 p=36CE @? yF=J b 2?5 z2C6? 2?5 %@> |2?8F> @? yF=J c]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$6G6C2= 6?;@J65 E96 u6==@HD9:A {F?49 2?5 q:?8@ @? 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Related to this story Most Popular Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship A rising senior at Marion Senior High School is preparing to go to Ireland to compete against teams from eight other countries and bring a gol… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week.