Slow down, give space around farmers hauling animals Aug 1, 2026 Aug 1, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Livestock trailers are a common sight on roads, and giving extra space and having patience can help protect both people and animals.kAm(96E96C >@G:?8 42EE=6 E@ A2DEFC6[ EC2?DA@CE:?8 =:G6DE@4< E@ >2C<6E @C E2<:?8 2?:>2=D E@ 4@F?EJ 72:CD[ 72C>6CD C68F=2C=J 92F= =:G6 2?:>2=D 2=@?8 ':C8:?:2 C@25H2JD] qFE F?=:<6 DE2?52C5 42C8@[ EC2?DA@CE:?8 =:G6DE@4< :D 2 H9@=6 5:776C6?E 2?:>2=[ D2:5 |2C< r2>A36==[ 2 72C>6C 2?5 ':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F 5:DEC:4E 7:6=5 D6CG:46D 5:C64E@C]k^AmkAm“&?=:<6 3@I6D :? 2 EC2:=6C E92E 5@?’E >@G6[ =:G6DE@4< 5@ >@G6 2?5 42C6 >FDE 36 E2<6? 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