Capitol Commentary More Legislative Momentum on Health Care U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Jul 31, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In July 2025, I received an appointment to be Chairman of the Health Subcommittee for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.kAmx? E96 7:CDE H66< 7@==@H:?8 >J 2AA@:?E>6?E[ x E@FC65 G2C:@FD 9@DA:E2=D :? ':C8:?:2’D }:?E9 s:DEC:4E] |J G:D:ED :?4=F565 {66 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= :? !6??:?8E@? v2A[ r=:?49 '2==6J |65:42= r6?E6C :? #:49=2?5D[ r2C:=:@? v:=6D r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= :? !62C:D3FC8[ 2?5 {6H:Dv2=6 w@DA:E2= |@?E8@>6CJ :? q=24<D3FC8]k^AmkAm|J 5:D4FDD:@?D H:E9 9@DA:E2= =6256CD9:A 2?5 DE277 E@F4965 @? 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Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Last Thursday evening, the county’s Planning Commission took action to send proposed zoning regulations for data centers back to the committee…