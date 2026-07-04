Public encouraged to exercise caution due to drought, low-water conditions Jul 4, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amid this historic drought, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding outdoor enthusiasts to keep low water and increased fire danger in mind as they head outdoors.kAms6DA:E6 E96 =@H H2E6C[ >@DE s(# 3@2E:?8 2446DD D:E6D C6>2:? FD623=6] w@H6G6C[ 3@2E6CD D9@F=5 :?DA64E 2?J =2F?49 E96J 2C6 A=2??:?8 E@ FD6 367@C6 324<:?8 2 EC2:=6C 5@H? E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96:C EC2:=6C H966=D H:== C6>2:? @? E96 =2F?49 DFC7246] q24<:?8 2 EC2:=6C E@@ 72C 5@H? >2J 42FD6 E96 H966=D E@ 72== @77 E96 C2>A 2?5 >2<6 :E 5:77:4F=E E@ C6EC:6G6 J@FC 3@2E]k^AmkAmu:D9:?8 42? 36 8@@5 H96? H2E6C =6G6=D 2C6 =@H[ 3FE 2?8=6CD D9@F=5 36 4@?D4:@FD @7 5C@F89E\C6=2E65 =@H\H2E6C 4@?5:E:@?D H96? 7:D9:?8 @? C:G6CD @C =2<6D] {@H 7=@HD 42? >2<6 :E 5:77:4F=E E@ 7=@2E 46CE2:? DEC6E496D @7 C:G6CD 2?5 >2J >2<6 AC6G:@FD=J ?2G:823=6 D64E:@?D :>A2DD23=6[ D@ A255=6CD 2?5 3@2E6CD D9@F=5 36 2H2C6 @7 9@H =@H H2E6C >2J :>A24E E96:C A=2??65 C@FE6] $:?46 ?62C=J 2== =2<6D :? ':C8:?:2 2C6 2CE:7:4:2=[ E96J 4@?E2:? DEF>AD 2?5 @E96C 563C:D 2?5 >2J 36 G6CJ D92==@H H96C6 DEC62>D 6?E6C] q@2E6CD D9@F=5 36 6DA64:2==J 2H2C6 @7 E96:C DA665 2?5 92G6 2 A2DD6?86C 24E 2D =@@<@FE E@ AC6G6?E 4@==:D:@?D H:E9 F?>2C<65 ?2G:82E:@?2= 92K2C5D 6IA@D65 3J =@H H2E6C =6G6=D 2?5 E@ AC6G6?E 86EE:?8 DEF4< :? G6CJ D92==@H H2E6C]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS kAms(#’D (:=5=:76 |2?286>6?E pC62D W(|pDX C6>2:? @A6? E@ H:=5=:76 H2E49:?8[ 9F?E:?8[ 9:<:?8[ 2?5 42>A:?8 C682C5=6DD @7 5C@F89E 4@?5:E:@?D] &D6CD 2C6 25G:D65 E@ 2=H2JD 36 G:8:=2?E H:E9 7:C6 D276EJ 2?5 6IEC2 42C67F= 5FC:?8 E96D6 5C@F89E 4@?5:E:@?D] %96 =:<6=:9@@5 @7 H:=57:C6D :D :?4C62D65[ 2?5 @A6? 7:C6D 2C6 @?6 @7 E96 3:886DE 42FD6D] r2>A7:C6D 2C6 2==@H65 @? >@DE (|pD 3FE 4964< E96 s(# H63D:E6 7@C J@FC (|p @7 :?E6C6DE] %96 H63D:E6 H:== 2=D@ ?@E6 :7 42>A7:C6 32?D @? (|pD 92G6 8@?6 :?E@ 67764E 3642FD6 @7 A6CD:DE6?E 5C@F89E 4@?5:E:@?D E9C@F89 E96 DF>>6C]k^Am kAm':D:E@CD 2C6 2=H2JD 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4964< s(#’D H63D:E6 2?5 tIA=@C6 E96 (:=5 2AA 7@C FA52E6D 2?5 2=6CED 367@C6 EC2G6=:?8 E@ 2 s6A2CE>6?E >2?2865 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will be held over several days this week and include a…