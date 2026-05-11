Smyth pursuit suspect faces charges 3 attempted capital murder charges among others SPorter May 11, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During a Sunday night pursuit, a suspect struck Smyth County deputies’ vehicles and shot toward law enforcement.kAm%96 DFDA64E[ 2 7F8:E:G6 7C@> (6DE ':C8:?:2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@==@H:?8 E96 :?4:56?E]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 ?6HD C6=62D6[ E96 D:EF2E:@? 3682? 23@FE fib_ A]>] H96? 56AFE:6D 2?DH6C65 2 42== E@ u=2E #:586 #@25 :? $F82C vC@G6 23@FE 2 DE@=6? G69:4=6] %96 4@>A=2:?2?E C6A@CE65 E92E 2 a_`h C65 }:DD2? $6?EC2 925 366? DE@=6?] s6AFE:6D 4@>A=6E65 2 DE@=6? G69:4=6 C6A@CE 2?5 :DDF65 2 q6\~?\E96\{@@<@FE Wq~{X 2=6CE 7@C E96 G69:4=6]k^Am kAmpE 2AAC@I:>2E6=J gich A]>][ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5 2 $>JE9 r@F?EJ 56AFEJ =@42E65 E96 DE@=6? G69:4=6 :? |2C:@?] (96? 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Louise Lucas 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Marion's fire-EMS chief is leaving Marion to serve the Commonwealth kAmsFC:?8 E96 AFCDF:E[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5 E96 DFDA64E DECF4< 56AFE:6D’ G69:4=6D 2?5 7:C65 EH@ D9@ED 7C@> 2 92?58F? @FE @7 E96 G69:4=6 H:?5@H E@H2C5 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46CD]k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 2 =6?8E9J AFCDF:E[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5 E92E 56AFE:6D H6C6 23=6 E@ DF446DD7F==J DE@A E96 G69:4=6 2?5 E2<6 E96 5C:G6C :?E@ 4FDE@5J] %96 DFDA64E H2D :56?E:7:65 2D c`\J62C\@=5 r9C:DE@A96C {66 $:496EE6 @7 !:?6G:==6[ (6DE ':C8:?:2] %96 7:C62C> :?G@=G65 :? 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