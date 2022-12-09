State police say error was made during hiring process of former Trooper Austin L. Edwards

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman blamed human error in the hiring of a former trooper who wound up across the country, embroiled in triple homicide the day after Thanksgiving.

Corinne Geller said that human error led to an incomplete database query during the hiring process for Austin Lee Edwards, who served for several months as a trooper and then was hired as a Washington County deputy.

Police said the 28-year-old law enforcement officer “catfished” a teen before driving to Riverside, California, near Los Angeles, where he killed her family and set fire to their home.

Geller said the Virginia State Police conducted a review of the hiring process along with Edwards’ academy performance and monthly job performance after the events unfolded.

The hiring process for the Virginia State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately came into question after the triple-homicide, which ended in the death of Edwards. It has been even more heavily scrutinized after reports surfaced that Edwards had been placed under a temporary detention order in 2016, after inflicting wounds on himself and threatening his own life and the life of his father.

According to an Abingdon Police Department incident report, Edwards’ father, Roy Edwards, called for an ambulance after he found his son with a self-inflicted cut on his hand. Roy Edwards told police that he and his son had been watching the Super Bowl and had consumed two beers each. The father said he had gone to bed and was awakened in the middle of the night to a noise Austin Edwards was making in the bathroom.

Roy Edwards called out to his son, the report says, and Austin Edwards told him that he was locked in the bathroom and couldn’t get out. Roy Edwards said he used a screwdriver to open the door and discovered that his son had cut his hand.

Roy Edwards told police he was not sure what caused the wound, but said knives and a small hatchet were nearby.

The father said he called for an ambulance around 3:30 a.m. In his bedroom, Austin Edwards was repeatedly opening and closing a blade on a pocketknife, Roy Edwards said. Once Austin Edwards learned that an ambulance was on the way, he tried to leave the apartment but was restrained by his father.

Washington County Life Saving Crew members arrived to find the two men on the kitchen floor. Because of Austin Edwards’ resistance to medical aid and his attempts to escape his father, they requested a police response.

When police arrived, officers found “a large presence of blood in the home,” the report says. “Austin continued to be resistant, refusing to let EMTs treat his heavily bleeding wound...”

A second officer wrote in the report that when they arrived at the apartment, they saw two men bent over the kitchen sink, with Roy Edwards struggling with his son.

“A kitchen knife was taken from the sink as Austin was trying to harm himself and was threatening everyone,” they wrote.

The officer said when they gave Austin Edwards the command to show his hands and get on the ground, “he began screaming and threatening everyone.”

The officer said when he pulled out a Taser, Austin Edwards yelled for them to use it on him.

“Roy began telling me not to Taser him that he could get him down and he did not have any weapons,” the officer wrote.

While trying to get Austin Edwards to the ground, the officer said the son became more combative, biting at first responders. The officer wrote that he and another first responder “fought” Austin Edwards into handcuffs. Once he was strapped to a stretcher, the report says, Austin Edwards said he wanted to die and made threats that “he would try to kill himself the instant he was free from restraints, and that he would kill his father.”

After Edwards was placed under an emergency custody order and taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, his father told police that Edwards didn’t have a history of suicidal behavior or attempts and that he had no explanation why he harmed himself. He did, however, suggest that it could have had something to do with relationship problems he was having with his girlfriend.

Roy Edwards, who the report notes had bite marks on both forearms, declined treatment.

According to the report, Edwards calmed down and became cooperative once he arrived at the JMH emergency room. A temporary detention order was later issued, the report says, and Edwards was admitted to Ridgeview Pavilion in Bristol.

Edwards graduated the state police’s training academy this January and was assigned to Henrico County.

“At no point during his hiring process or during his 15 months with the department did Edwards disclose any incidents that would have disqualified him from employment,” Geller said in a statement.

She went on to say that although state police believe the incomplete query to be an isolated incident, “steps are currently underway to ensure the error is not repeated going forward.”

The agency, she said, is also auditing existing personnel and practices.

Thorough background checks and polygraph examinations are conducted as part of the state police’s hiring process, Geller said. Written, psychological and physical testing must also be passed for employment.

Geller said standardized performance evaluations are also performed for all sworn employees and that Edwards, who was still a probationary employee, was given monthly performance reviews.

“During Edwards’ short tenure with the department, he never exhibited any behaviors to trigger any internal administrative or criminal investigations,” she said.

Edwards resigned his post with the state police on Oct. 28, at which time he turned in all his department-issued equipment, Geller said. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in a previous statement that past employers were contacted during their hiring process and that no trouble was disclosed.

Andis did not respond to a request for additional comment.

Edwards was hired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16— nine days before he traveled to California—and had begun orientation to be assigned to the sheriff’s office’s patrol division.

Two days before his hiring, Edwards bought a home in Saltville. Search warrants were executed at the home the day after the killings. Those warrants have been sealed.

Riverside police say Edwards was posing as a 17-year-old boy while he developed an online relationship with the 15-year-old girl. On Nov. 25, they say he parked in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the teen’s home, where he killed her mother, grandmother and grandfather, and set fire to the home before driving away with her.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office later caught up with Edwards, where they engaged in a pursuit and shootout. Edwards died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

Geller said a forensic review of Edwards’ department-issued laptop and cell phone is still being completed by VSP’s High Tech Crimes Division.