Top Story Wellspring Foundations adds its support to Smyth Promise scholarship program SPorter Jun 19, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Smyth County’s work to ensure that every high school graduate has the opportunity to continue their education is receiving additional financial support.kAm{2DE H66<[ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $92H? &EE E@=5 E96 q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD E92E E96 (6==DAC:?8 u@F?52E:@? @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 H:== 2H2C5 E96 $>JE9 !C@>:D6 AC@8C2> S`fd[___ @G6C E96 ?6IE EH@ J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 D49@=2CD9:A AC@8C2> :D :? :ED E9:C5 J62C] !C:@C E@ E9:D 2H2C5[ E96 AC@8C2> H2D 2? 6?562G@C @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2?5 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ u@F?52E:@?] u@C E96:C 7:CDE EH@ J62CD @FE @7 9:89 D49@@=[ $>JE9 !C@>:D6 2==@HD 9:89 D49@@= 8C25F2E6D E@ 2EE6?5 (JE96G:==6 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 @C ':C8:?:2 w:89=2?5D r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 EF:E:@? 7C66]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Town of Abingdon announces winners of the 2026 Best of Abingdon Awards kAm$EF56?ED 2AA=J 7@C 7656C2= 2:5 2?5 @E96C D49@=2CD9:AD[ 2?5 $>JE9 !C@>:D6 4@G6CD 2?J EF:E:@? ?@E 4@G6C65 3J E9@D6 D@FC46D]k^AmkAm$EF56?ED >FDE =:G6 :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2?5 8C25F2E6 7C@> @?6 @7 :ED 9:89 D49@@=D @C 2? 244C65:E65 9@>6D49@@= AC@8C2>] %96C6’D ?@ v!p C6BF:C6>6?E 7@C 6?C@==:?8 :? E96:C 7:CDE D6>6DE6C[ 3FE DEF56?ED >FDE >2:?E2:? 2 a]_ @C 36EE6C v!p E@ 4@?E:?F6 E96 AC@8C2>] %96 D49@=2CD9:A 4@G6CD H@C<7@C46 EC2:?:?8[ EH@\J62C 568C66 AC@8C2>D[ 2?5 E9@D6 H9@ A=2? E@ EC2?D76C E@ 2 7@FC\J62C 4@==686 @C F?:G6CD:EJ]k^AmkAmu@C E96 a_ab\ac D49@@= J62C[ $>JE9 !C@>:D6 4@DED H6C6 S`_c[fcd]ea] u@C a_ac\a_ad[ E96 6IA6?D6 C@D6 E@ S`_g[aad]cb] u@C E9:D J62C[ 4@DED H6C6 AC@;64E65 E@ 36 S`cf[f__]k^Am kAm&EE D2:5 96 H2D ECF=J A=62D65 E92E E96 (6==DAC:?8 u@F?52E:@? :D ;@:?:?8 $>JE9 !C@>:D6]k^AmkAmq@2C5 ':46 r92:C |:<6 $EFC8:== D2:5 $>JE9 !C@>:D6 92D 366? ECF=J DF446DD7F= 3J 86?F:?6=J 96=A:?8 DEF56?ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman For decades, a Chilhowie businessman has repeatedly taken steps to help Smyth County schools. Last Monday, the School Board and the Virginia S… Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event Owners of high-mileage vehicles began coming into Chilhowie Elementary School 45 minutes before a drive-through taxpayer event Saturday mornin… Smyth County deputy saves man's life A Chilhowie man is alive today thanks to the actions of a Smyth County deputy.