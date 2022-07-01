Raffle is a double win for Octagon House, Smyth County Sheriff's Office

Audrey Musick finds joy in helping her community – whether that is answering a 911 call or buying a raffle ticket to support a worthy local organization. A while back, she bought a raffle ticket to support the Octagon House Foundation as it works to restore the beloved historic home.

Musick didn’t see how she could lose.

“When I saw the Octagon House Foundation was raffling off the grill,” she said, “I thought it would be fun to take a chance and, if I won, I would donate it to the sheriff's office's communication's office. Whether I won or not, purchasing the raffle ticket was a win-win for me. The Octagon House would get my donation if I didn't win and, if I won, the communication's office would get a well-deserved new grill.”

Musick won.

Earlier this month, Ken Hall, Octagon House Foundation president, presented the grill to Musick. She didn’t keep it long.

Musick did, in turn, give the grill to the communications center at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The communications office holds a special place in her heart and life.

She worked there “for 38 years and retired in June 2019 as Chief Communications Officer.”

Full-time retirement didn’t last long, though. “I returned a month later to work part-time, assisting in computer and warrant entries.”

Musick explained, “When I retired, I felt as though a part of me was missing. I asked Sheriff Shuler if I could work part-time and he has allowed me to do so, for which I am so very grateful. It not only allows me to do the work that I love, but I am able to stay connected to my law enforcement family.”

The longtime communications officer found her way into police work in 1975 when she went to work for the Abingdon Police Department as a secretary. She discovered “that I really enjoyed working in the police field.”

Two years later, she was hired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and “that’s where I found my niche in life.”

After moving to Smyth County, Musick was hired by the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher in 1982.

In her decades in communication, Musick has experienced vast changes. “The job has evolved from logging calls on log sheets with paper and pen to the 911 computerized system that our dispatchers are utilizing today.”

However, Musick was clear that one aspect of the work has not changed: “The joy of knowing that you are making a difference in the community.”

She knew the center’s grill was worn out after years of use. Musick wanted to express her gratitude and affection to its staff. “Winning the grill was a way to say thank you for all they do! They are like a family to me,” she declared.

Musick is enjoying her mix of retirement and work. “As for retirement, I love it,” Musick said, adding, “When I’m not working, I’m at home with cats!” Still, she continues to work “because I want to make a difference and help out my law enforcement family as much as I can.”

For those who want to support the Octagon House Foundation and its current efforts to replace the historic Smyth County house’s roof can buy tickets for its $500 cash raffle. The drawing will take place just in time to help with holiday expenses, on Dec. 12. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10.

To also help with the Octagon House’s restoration, a spaghetti dinner, which is eat-in or takeout, will be held July 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Adwolfe Fire Department. The price is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad, dessert and drink.

Learn more about the foundation on its Facebook page.