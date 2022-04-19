Business owner shares grievances with Council

A Floyd business owner told Town Council last week she feels shops on north Locust Street have been slighted in regard to promotion and visibility.

Sacred Star and Stone owner Katrina Gravely, who has had her store on Locust Street for two-and-a-half-years, said April 7 the seasonal and Sunday closure of the public restrooms near the park “makes my store a target” for its restroom.

She said while she doesn’t mind visitors coming in, she is the one cleaning the facilities multiple times a day.

Gravely also told Council about a trash can near her shop that consistently overflows on weekends, and emphasized the danger gravel on the side of the road has been for her customers.

The gravel, she said, was put out for winter weather, but is now a hazard. Gravely told Council she and her employees have swept the street with a broom in order to keep people from falling.

Gravely said, as one of the businesses open in Floyd on Sundays, “I’m the face visitors see, who tells them what’s open and where to go.”

“We promote Floyd, but Floyd doesn’t promote us,” Gravely said.

Council addressed Gravely’s comments later in the meeting, and Councilman David Whitaker said he had approached her about “whether she thought they were getting traffic from the kiosk” at Lineberry Park, which includes a map of Floyd with businesses and resources highlighted.

He said he was curious if people were using the kiosk because it is a “good resource.”

Whitaker said he expected Gravely to express interest in the possibility of “some kind of wayfinding,” but said Council should consider her other points.

Mayor Will Griffin agreed, specifically regarding the public restrooms at Lineberry Park.

Town Manager Andrew Morris and Town Clerk Lynn Gregory said they would research the issue at the facilities, as the public bathrooms should be open seven days a week.

Morris said there is an automatic locking system in place, adding it is “dated” and there could be a glitch.

Councilman Mike Patton said the gravel clean up is VDOT’s responsibility, and Griffin said he thinks VDOT has that scheduled for the end of the month. Morris said he will verify.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said he’s not sure where the idea comes from that Council favors one part of town over any other area, and said Council “may never have the solution” to this particular problem.

Griffin suggested getting the Floyd Tourism Director involved, and Councilman Chris Bond agreed.

“I want every business here to succeed,” Bond said.

Town Council also heard two nonprofit donation requests in preparation for its fiscal year 2022-23 budget on April 7.

The Floyd Center for the Arts requested $4,500 to match funds from the Virginia Commission for the Arts for itself, Old Church Gallery and The Handmade Music School.

Executive Director Po Wen Liu told Council about the success of FCA’s art classes, and said the majority of funding would be used for class supplies and expanding class capacity.

He noted one potter’s wheel costs between $1,000 and $1,300, and he’d like to purchase four new wheels for FCA classes.

Sustain Floyd submitted a formal request for $3,000 for the Floyd Farmers Market, which nonprofit founder Woody Crenshaw said would be “primarily used for the SNAP/EBT program.”

Crenshaw noted in his remarks the Farmers Market received $960 for FY21-22 from the town. “Farmers Markets everywhere are funded by local government,” he said.

Crenshaw said the donation from the town, along with grant funding, makes the market’s two-for-one program possible, which allows every dollar spent by SNAP/EBT participants to count as two at no cost to the farmers.