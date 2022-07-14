 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small Town Grill House commemorates opening

Small Town Grill House

Town Manager Andrew Morris, Councilman David Whitaker, restaurant owners Samantha Cervantes and Junior Carrillo, Mayor Will Griffin, and Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg.

 Photo by Floyd Tourism

Small Town Grill House owners Samantha Cervantes and Junior Carrillo were joined by local officials for a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the new eatery near the corner of Main and north Locust streets.

The restaurant offers limited seating inside, as well as take-out and online ordering. Its menu includes a variety of lunch and dinner options made in house, including kabobs, sandwiches, steaks and salads.

“A lot of people support us and have wished us good luck,” Cervantes said in June. “They really are excited for a new restaurant in town.”

Cervantes said she and Carrillo decided to launch their own establishment after years of working in the restaurant industry. She said they were “inspired” to open a spot in Floyd to add to the town’s variety.

Carrillo graduated from Floyd County High School in 2017, and Cervantes graduated in 2019.

Town officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the restaurant on July 6.

View Small Town Grill House’s full menu online at www.smalltowngrillhouse.com or visit 110-B N. Locust St., from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Call in orders to (540) 745-4277.

