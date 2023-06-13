After eight years at Floyd County Public Schools, Dr. John Wheeler retires at the end of the month, and Dr. Jessica Cromer steps into the role of Superintendent.

Cromer, who has been a teacher, assistant principal/director, principal and assistant superintendent in FCPS for 18 years, said she is “as prepared as one can be to take on the role.”

Wheeler has been a “great role model,” Cromer said, and they’ve been working together to ensure a smooth transition at the end of June.

Dr. Wheeler said he was thrilled with the appointment of Cromer to be his successor because it makes him confident “...that continued growth and caring for our staff, students and families [will happen] for many more years to come…”

Cromer is the first woman to be appointed Superintendent of Floyd County Public Schools since before the establishment of the state Department of Education, when there were school "commissioners" in each locality and no state funding for education.

Past superintendents include Alonza Monday (1961- late 1960s), Ray Hollandsworth (1972-1980), Berchard Hatcher (1980-1988), Omar Ross (1988-1993),Terry Arbogast (1993-2011), Chad Harris (2011-2017)* and Wheeler as of June 30.

“I am still a history teacher at heart so it feels pretty special to be the first woman to hold this role,” Cromer said.

One of the changes that comes with serving as FCPS Superintendent is working closely with School Board members, as well as local and neighboring government bodies.

Cromer said she plans to still be involved in instruction as educators and administrators collaborate “to create the best experiences possible” for FCPS students, families and the larger community.

Another annual project that requires the Superintendent’s attention is the division’s budget, which largely depends on state funding from the General Assembly.

Rising costs without the necessary state and federal funding, “and the school system becoming very lean,” Wheeler said, has been challenging during budget season.

“...So hopefully the state and federal funding will increase,” Wheeler said. “We have always worked together as a team and family to overcome some pretty hefty obstacles over the past years, and there is no doubt that won't change.”

Wheeler’s retirement is the end cap to a 36-year career in education, though he does plan to eventually return to teaching occasional graduate classes at Virginia Tech after some time off.

“For right now, I am going to adjust to not going to school after 55 years of attending in some capacity and not doing any job right away,” Wheeler said.

There are a number of areas where FCPS is on exceptional footing, including academics and athletics. The Class of 2023 earned more state and national academic and athletic awards than any of the 59 classes that graduated before them.

Wheeler said that programs and processes are constantly evolving at FCPS to meet the ever-changing needs of students and families as they grow and learn.

“We always want to provide our students and community with opportunities to further their skills, education and careers,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler considers ending his career in Floyd “awesome” because of his Floyd County colleagues and friends.

“It is an honor to serve with such good and talented human beings,” Wheeler said.

Dr. Cromer said she looks “forward to continuing that progress in academics, partnering with colleges, businesses and industries, and working to recruit and retain the best teachers for our students.”

Staffing and facility updates/construction are issues facing every school division and industry, Cromer said, adding they require collaboration and creativity to solve.

“Similar to how we have made it through past obstacles, we will continue to approach challenges as a team, with feedback from our stakeholders and with the lens of what is best for our students,” Cromer said.

Both Wheeler and Cromer largely credit their successes to family members, including their parents, children and spouses, and the Floyd community as a whole.

“I truly am the sum of all of my interactions, so I feel that the Floyd community has had a huge hand in shaping me into the educator I am today,” Cromer said.

Her husband has supported her learning and growth at every turn, Cromer said.

Wheeler’s career highlights are the friends he’s made over the years, he said, noting Kelly, his wife of 30 years, is his “foundation,” and their children “never cease to amaze” him.

*Past Floyd County Public Schools Superintendents and dates pulled from archives of The Floyd Press.