Universal broadband goal propelled by $1.3 million

More than 700 households will gain access to fiber broadband in Floyd County through $1.3 million granted to the county and Citizens Telephone Cooperative by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Director of Economic and Community Development Lydeana Martin explained this week there is only 3% of the county not scheduled to be passed with fiber by Citizens by the end of the year. These “3% areas” are in the furthest corners of the county, including Meadows of Dan, Pilot/Riner, Copper Hill and Indian Valley.

“Many households (in the 3% areas) still don't have broadband because they have very long driveways…that neither they nor Citizens can afford to cover,” Martin said.

Citizens covers the first 500 feet of coverage off state roads, she said, “but even that cost takes many years of service to recover.”

With the VATI and ARPA funding that was announced Dec. 13, 2021, however, Floyd County and Citizens can bring broadband to 722 residential addresses and one “major community anchor.”

Martin said since the $1.3 million grant was announced, 227 residences in unserved areas have been identified as eligible for special construction assistance, as of Jan. 10, and “due to shared driveways, (service) will get within Citizens’ 500-foot reach of an additional 382 households.”

Citizens CEO and General Manager Greg Sapp said, “Just as the 20th Century goals of universal access to electricity and to voice phone service were met, the need for universal broadband will be met. We have to be aware that this is a very expensive task, but it can be done.”

Floyd’s $1.3 million is a part of $2 billion Gov. Ralph Northam announced Dec. 13, 2021, to achieve near-universal broadband across the state and support 35 projects.

“… Fast upload speeds enable Floyd County residents to be not just consumers of online content, but creators,” Martin said. “This is one reason that Floyd County is home to a growing number of entrepreneurs and innovators who are working in various creative and design fields, as well as online teaching.”

The New River Valley Regional Commission, and Gigabeam and All Points Broadband was awarded more than $68.4 million to expand coverage to nearly 20,000 locations in Bland, Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

The need for universal broadband has been emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most schools and many professions pivoting to online and remote work in March 2020.

“Quarantines, remote working arrangements, telehealth and distance learning needs have made broadband necessary for life to continue,” Sapp noted Jan. 6. “... (Investing in) fiber to the home is a future-proof internet superhighway that will benefit the county for decades to come.”

Learn more about Citizens’ coverage construction plan at www.citizens.coop/fiberexpansion.