When Smyth County Community Hospital re-opened its urgent care center last month, the institution’s CEO, Dale Clark, was blunt about the shortage of health-care staffing. He acknowledged the work of Emory & Henry College’s schools of health sciences and nursing and that of the local school system to grow the pipeline to healthcare professions.

“I don’t think we can fix it fast enough,” Clark declared then.

Dr. Lou Fincher, dean of E&H’s School of Health Sciences, described the region’s shortage as “dire” Wednesday as she and other educators from throughout Southwest Virginia were gathered to announce plans to help create at least a partial fix.

During the Wednesday news conference at Emory & Henry College, Dr. Dennis Carter, Smyth County Schools superintendent, described the lab school as a “grow-your-own program.”

Carter also noted that the project will create “strong opportunities and reasons to stay in our community” for youth.

As Smyth County continues to battle population decline, such an encouragement is seen as particularly beneficial.

Dr. Wes Poole, Wythe County’s superintendent, also celebrated efforts to give students the option to live and work in Southwest Virginia. A Wythe native, he’s grown in his career there from substitute teacher to superintendent. Wednesday, he declared, “I had the opportunity to stay at home. Others should too.”

The news conference focused on the news that the state has awarded a $200,000 planning grant for the Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School (SWVA-HEALS) program.

The proposed lab school would serve 10th- to 12th-grade students along the Interstate 81 corridor from Wythe County to Bristol. Officials said the career academy would serve as a “pipeline” for preparing future healthcare professionals to meet the workforce shortages in Southwest Virginia while helping them continue to live in the region. The academy is a joint project of the Emory & Henry College’s schools of Health Sciences and Nursing from, the public school divisions of Smyth, Wythe, and Washington counties and the City of Bristol, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School, and Virginia Highlands and Wytheville community colleges.

At Wednesday’s news conference, E&H President Dr. John Wells declared that news of the proposed SWVA-HEALS program “is a great day for E&H, a great day for Southwest Virginia.”

Wells along with other officials celebrated the collaboration that is happening to make the regional partnership possible.

Fincher noted that students who grow up in and are educated in rural areas are far more likely to stay in those communities.

She described the initiative as “increasing the overall health of the region.”

The vision for SWVA-HEALS, Fincher said, is to use a career-academy model that is rigorous and experiential and will be college-prep oriented.

Carter said the program also wants to focus on an integrated health care model that unites physical and behavioral care. For example, he said, a student might go in for a sports physical and if a mental health need is identified, the care transition could happen immediately. Now, he noted, finding a mental health care professional can take weeks and be a daunting process.

Fincher said there’s still considerable logistical planning to be done and that much work needs to be completed before a funding application is submitted to the Virginia Department of Education this summer.

Officials do hope to launch the new lab school during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Fincher cautioned, “Investment takes time.”

The program will be directed toward students who have an interest in pursuing a healthcare career. It will include a special emphasis on increasing high school students’ awareness of, interest in, and preparation for pursuing the education pathways that lead to careers in the nursing and behavioral health professions. The first year of the SWVA-HEALS program will focus on career exploration across the many disciplines of healthcare professions, including nursing and mental health, and will include active engagement through early career forums and shadowing opportunities. Students will develop an individualized college and career plan during the first half of their 11th-grade year and work closely with faculty and mentors to implement and complete their plan prior to graduation.

E&H will offer state-of-the-art facilities for teaching, clinical labs, training and patient exam rooms in an inter-professional and interdisciplinary environment. The new SWVA-HEALS program, which is expected to be taught in half-day increments, will be in Marion at the E&H Health Sciences campus and the Henderson School, and in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center.

The program will also incorporate several dual-credit courses and potential certificates options.

The program developers plan to establish an advisory council of healthcare professionals to help them.

Once students graduate from SWVA-HEALS, Carter said the program will help them look for tuition assistance and take other actions to help them “overcome barriers to higher education.”

“Our job is to educate K-12, but we don’t let go at that point,” Carter said.

The Virginia General Assembly approved $100 million to plan and implement Lab Schools throughout Virginia. Up to $5 million will be given to each approved lab school for implementation.