Next Generation: ‘Passion to profession’

Many people would associate collecting toys, comics, action figures, and baseball cards with fond, distant memories of their childhood, but for Floyd County’s Wes Starkey, it is a profession. Or, at least, some of one.
Starkey is a former vendor of a variety of collectibles, a job that paved the way to his current profession — a collectible show promoter. He rents out complexes to host shows and contacts numerous vendors to attend events.
Starkey also advertises heavily and oversees the general production of the show. On the side, he maintains and grows his collection of items.
“I try to make sure that I talk to every vendor at every show at least a couple times to let them know that they’re just as important as the guy up front,” Starkey explained.
As Starkey talked about his job, the enthusiasm and care he has brings to the position was evident in his voice; he is a genuinely kind, generous and charismatic man.
Starkey’s job as a show promoter entails much more than simply “promoting shows.” On top of securing a venue and contacting collectors, Starkey also oversees the actual promotion of the show, which includes paying for advertisements (on radio, newspapers or even TV) and hiring a team to promote the events on social media.
When the collectible show is in progress, Starkey sets up dozens of tables and chairs for the vendors and generally fashions the venue in a presentable way. He provides the vendors with refreshments for the day and occasionally checks on them to make sure they have everything they need and keep relations strong.
More than a decade ago and before founding Inside Pitch Promotions, Starkey explained the opportunity to become a show promoter sought him out instead of vice versa.
“The opportunity came up when the show promoter in 2010 in Raleigh asked, ‘would you be interested in taking over this show? We’re thinking about trying to get someone to do what we’re doing now and we’re ready to retire.’ I very quickly told him that I wouldn’t be a bit interested, and by the end of the weekend, I had thought about it and I told him yes,” he stated.
He continued, “When I got home from Raleigh, I said, ‘Guess what? I am in the show promotion business!’ After her initial shock, I persuaded her to let me give it a try. Now, after 11 years in a very successful business, she is happy she had faith in my crazy move!”
Starkey hasn’t always been a show promoter, though. He was the head coach of the Floyd County High School varsity softball team from 1997 to 2011 at Floyd and is a member of the Hall of Fame at FCHS.
He was also the athletic director there for several years, a job that Starkey says has helped him tremendously with being a show promoter. Many of Starkey’s leadership qualities, which are vital to have as a show promoter, were likely derived from these previous occupations.
“When I was AD, I had to be able to deal with a lot of different groups of people —the parents, the coaches, the teachers, the administrators, and of course, the students — so by being able to juggle all of that and being able to work with a lot of different people, I found out that as a show promoter, it is very similar,” he said, adding “you have to stay organized” in both roles.
Starkey first started vending in the collectibles scene decades ago, in 1987, when baseball card collecting was popular.
“I dug up my collection and my brother’s collection, and I started being a vendor. I didn’t know anything about it, but I knew you had to set certain prices on certain items and some people made a lot of money, so I gave it a shot,” Starkey said.
As his interest grew in the field, so did his success, which led to a larger and more diverse collection, ranging from vintage Tonka trucks to high-value baseball cards to action figures.
He said, “When I first started, my love was sports cards, but now it’s turned into toys and comics. I didn’t know a lot about toys, but I learned a lot from my vendors, and I really enjoy toys now.”
As a promoter, Starkey has seen many extremely valuable items pass through his shows, including Babe Ruth-autographed baseballs, “Star Wars” memorabilia and high-dollar baseball cards; he’s even owned two Mickey Mantle rookie cards.
Starkey’s job, naturally, has had a profound impact on his life.
“I’m able to do a job now that involves something that I really love. I love collecting, and I love toys and baseball cards, and I’m able to find a lot of items for my own personal collection. Plus, I’m able to see the enjoyment it brings to others, and,” he joked, “I’m able to make a lot of money.”
Starkey explained he was able to use the profit of his largest sale, a group of superhero comics, to pay off his daughter’s college loans. He is also very philanthropic with his earnings, donating generously to many charities.
“It’s provided a very steady income for me in my retirement; it’s been a very rewarding job, and I’m blessed to have a job that is so good financially for someone closing in on 70,” he added with a chuckle.
Like most businesses in the world, Inside Pitch Promotions was greatly affected by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, however, Starkey’s collecting and vending business thrived during quarantine.
“Last year, COVID inspired a lot of people to start collecting again, and it made my business really flourish because a lot of people were wanting to collect certain items and relive their childhood; it gave them the opportunity to have something to pursue during COVID.”
In contrast, the later variants of the virus have caused complications, to say the least.
“This year, it’s a little bit different. We’re having to deal with the new variants, and we’re having some real issues now. I’ve got several vendors that are having to bow out from the show I’m having next weekend in Raleigh because of COVID, and we’re having to try to figure out how to deal with those.”
From owning valuable baseball cards and vintage toys to receiving a happy paycheck, the life of a show promoter is much more than what is seen on the surface; hard work, dedication and a specific set of skills all go into having successful shows.
Starkey’s job perfectly intertwines communication, businessmanship, salesmanship and advertisement into the art of show promotion. While an abundance of success has come Wes Starkey’s way, what he loves about his job the most is seeing the enjoyment it brings to others and making memories that last a lifetime, qualities that no price tag can deliver.