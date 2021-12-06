Next Generation: ‘Passion to profession’

He was also the athletic director there for several years, a job that Starkey says has helped him tremendously with being a show promoter. Many of Starkey’s leadership qualities, which are vital to have as a show promoter, were likely derived from these previous occupations.

“When I was AD, I had to be able to deal with a lot of different groups of people —the parents, the coaches, the teachers, the administrators, and of course, the students — so by being able to juggle all of that and being able to work with a lot of different people, I found out that as a show promoter, it is very similar,” he said, adding “you have to stay organized” in both roles.

Starkey first started vending in the collectibles scene decades ago, in 1987, when baseball card collecting was popular.

“I dug up my collection and my brother’s collection, and I started being a vendor. I didn’t know anything about it, but I knew you had to set certain prices on certain items and some people made a lot of money, so I gave it a shot,” Starkey said.

As his interest grew in the field, so did his success, which led to a larger and more diverse collection, ranging from vintage Tonka trucks to high-value baseball cards to action figures.