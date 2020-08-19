Glade Spring native shares her harp performances online

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Unable to perform live during the coronavirus pandemic, one local musician is sharing her harp performances online to help offer comfort during these unsettling times.
Sandra Morefield Parker, a native of Glade Spring who resides in Blountville, Tennessee, has loaded several of her songs on YouTube while sheltering in place the past few months.
“Musicians, just like a lot of other professions, have been really challenged to find other ways to carry on,” said Parker, who considers her music as more of a hobby and not a livelihood.
Before the shutdown, Parker has performed with the harp at weddings, teas, dinners and local festivals, playing a variety of music ranging from sacred, Christian, country, pop and folk.
But now she’s anxious to bring a new kind of music venue to the area.
Parker wants to start offering house concerts, a performance that is presented in someone’s home or apartment. Until concerns about the coronavirus begin to ease, social distancing can allow her to perform for a small gathering in a private space, such as a backyard, porch or patio.
“Invite a few people over. They bring the food and a beverage of their choice. The admission helps pay for the musical artist,” said Parker.
“It’s a very intimate gathering with a few friends together.”
While house concerts are not a new phenomenon throughout the country and the world, they are less popular in Southwest Virginia, she said.
“I would like to see house concerts started in this area.”
Producing a new CD is also on her list for the beginning of next year.
Parker, who has always been enamored with the magical qualities of fairies and Celtic lore, named her 2018 album “Call of the Faerie” to honor the mythical beings and celebrate the Celtic influences on Appalachian music more than a century ago.
The album features instrumental music and the reading of faerie lore narratives. Four songs are original, one of which bears the album’s name.
The harpist was impressed with the way her 2018 album was received in the music world.
Her music has been featured on a weekly Celtic show, “Clanjamphry,” hosted by Jack Beck, and on “Harpestry,” hosted by Valerie Green, both broadcasters for National Public Radio.
The power of music
“A lot of people associate harps with angels,” Parker said. “I feel if harps bring magic to heaven, they can also bring magic to us on the earth.
Her advice is simple: “Pick a time when you have nothing else to do,” she said. “Light a candle and get a glass of wine or a cup of tea and just become immersed in this journey of my music.
“When people listen to my music, I just want them to get away — to take their minds away from the bad things in the world, the unpredictable chaos we’re experiencing.
“Music can transport you to magical places,” said the singer, songwriter and theater major.
It’s not uncommon — especially during trying times — for the musician to retreat to a room in her house to play what she calls soothing strings — music that easily transports her to another world.
“I’m very much of a folk musician. I am inspired by books I’ve read, movies I’ve seen and beautiful melodies I’ve heard.”
She said her creativity comes from a muse — a person or personified force that is the source of her artistic inspiration.
“A muse is my creative energy — bubbling up somewhere inside, and all of the sudden, it comes out. I don’t sit down and say I’m going to write a song. I don’t plan. Sometimes songs just drop out of the blue.”
Soothing sounds
For Parker, it’s the soothing sounds of a harp that best describe the style of Celtic music she’s loved for many years. Celtic music is a distinctive type of folk music that originates in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
“I was a late bloomer,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t start playing the harp until I was 42.”
She’s played the piano since she was a little girl. At a young age, she became drawn to the distinctive sounds of folk music and ballads, especially when played on the harp.
Her love for folk music started when she received a Joan Baez album at age 12.
“I knew what a harp was, but I’d never seen one or had my hands on one. There were no harps sold in music stores around here when I was growing up,” said Parker.
“My mother was sweet enough to buy a harp for me when we found one in a store in Kingsport.”
The self-taught artist discovered her piano skills gave her a head start at learning the stringed instrument.
The harpist has been influenced by a variety of music throughout the years.
Surprisingly, she went through a country phase. “I grew up listening to a variety of music at home. I’ve even done Broadway shows at Theatre Bristol. It’s like my voice adapts to whatever style I want to sing.”
Performances
Parker is the founder of the Celtic Concert Series held each summer at the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon.
“This would have been the 20th year as part of the festival if the festival had not been canceled due to the coronavirus,” she said.
She’s performed four times at Rhythm and Roots and has been a guest performer at the Virginian Golf Club and Vivian’s Table, both in Bristol, Virginia.
“My very first harp performance was at a book club meeting in Glade Spring,” she reminisced.
Word of mouth has always been her best form of advertising.
Last fall, she was asked to play her harp on top of Whitetop Mountain as a family enjoyed a sunset picnic. Parker dressed in her faerie regalia.
Find her music
Parker’s music can be accessed on Spotify, iTunes, Napster and Amazon Music. Since the pandemic, her album can only be purchased online as a digital download.
To listen to her songs on YouTube, type the words: “Sandra Parker Celtic Harpist and Vocalist” or search under “Call of the Faerie.”
Parker can be contacted through a message on her “Sandra Parker” Facebook account or by sending an email to viaparker@aol.com. Physical copies of the CD can be purchased through her.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
