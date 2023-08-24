Football is constantly changing. Players graduate and are replaced by fresh faces. Strategies change from season to season, even game to game.

But there is one constant for Floyd County High School Buffalo football: Winfred Beale.

This week, when the Buffaloes open the 2023 season with a game at Christiansburg, will be Beale’s 43rd season as the school’s head football coach.

“I started as an assistant coach in 1974,” he said. “This will be my 50th year coaching football.”

Starting with his playing days in the 1960s, his tenure as a player, assistant coach and head coach stretches across seven decades.

During those years the Buffalo team has competed in several districts and classifications, has had major upgrades with facilities, and seen advances in technology.

“We used to have our games filmed on 16mm, get the film developed and then brought back to us. Now its instantaneous.”

Beale has won over 200 games and three times was state runner-up. He also won a state championship when he was coaching track and had dozens of individual event state champions in track.

Beale was in the inaugural class of the FCHS Hall of Fame and has had the football field named after him. Before that, it was unofficially and affectionately known as “Bealeville.”

Of the upcoming season, Beale said “we’ve had good practices and scrimmages. We lost some good seniors from last year, but we’ve got some good talent this year. We’re strong and physical.”

This year’s offense will be primarily a Pistol formation, “two running backs and a tight end. We’ll be a ball control, run dominant offense with play-action passes.

“On defense we’ll have a 3-4 look, running slants, an attacking defense.

“We’re going to be the old, Floyd County blue collar team, playing hard and not afraid to get dirty.”

Assisting this year are Seth Greer, David Turpin, Tommy Gleim. Jeff Foriello, and Presley Yates. Working with the pre-varsity teams are Daniel Quesenberry, Spencer Ferrell, McGowan Wahlburg, Matt Slusher, Dale Marshall, Jason Conner and Reece Conner.

With so many seasons of history, Beale’s impact has been widespread. In fact, this week’s opponent Christiansburg, is coached by Alex Wilkens, a former Beale player.

Beale has coached the children of some former players and is now starting to see some third generation players come into the program.

The Buffaloes play in a tough district and have a demanding schedule.

“It’s a tough league with Radford and Glenvar,” Beale said. “It seems like every year that we make the playoffs, we’re bracketed with a district team.”

Everything ends eventually, but Beale hasn’t decided on a timeline for retirement (he has retired from classroom teaching and is no longer coaching track).

“I look at things every year at the end of the season. I’d like to be able to contribute, but I wouldn’t want to be a detriment to the program.”

There have been so many memories “I wouldn’t know where to start to pick a favorite. There’ve been bad times and good times, but a lot more of the good.”