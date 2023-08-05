Floyd County’s Jessie Peterman Memorial Library has been recognized as an outstanding Achievement Award winner by the Virginia Association of Counties.

VACo announced 2023 Achievement Award winners on Thursday, Aug. 4. There were 135 submission and 33 recipients. It called the library’s Free Fridge program “exceptional” and “impressive” in the Health and Human Services category.

“This remarkable initiative, established in collaboration with [a] local food pantry, Plenty Farm and Food Store, and with the generous support of a valued library patron, has become a beacon of hope and support in the fight against food insecurity,” an announcement from the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library said.

Since its inception in July 2022 through July 2023, the Floyd Free Fridge has distributed 19,019 pounds of food to those facing food insecurity in the region.

The Free Fridge is stocked with fresh produce and open to the public, providing a readily accessible resource for those in need.

In addition to the Floyd Free Fridge, the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library has also offered a range of complementary programs focused on seasonal produce, healthy eating, gardening and other related topics.

“These initiatives have strengthened the bond between the library and its community, fostering an environment of collaboration and support,” MFRL said.

To learn more about the Floyd Free Fridge program and the work being done by the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library visit www.mfrl.org or visit in-person at 321 W. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.