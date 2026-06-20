Tazewell ceremony honors Juneteenth contributors Jim Talbert Jun 20, 2026 Jun 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Tazewell County native who played a significant role in getting Juneteenth recognized as a holiday was remembered at the town of Tazewell’s eighth annual Juneteenth celebration.kAm%96 #6G] r] p?56CD@? s2G:D[ H9@ H2D 3@C? :? !@429@?E2D 2?5 A2DE@C65 y@9? $EF2CE |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 :? q=F67:6=5[ (6DE ':C8:?:2[ A=2J65 2 <6J C@=6 :? yF?6E66?E9 364@>:?8 2 9@=:52J] k^AmkAm“|2?J @7 J@F 92G6 962C5 @7 E96 8C62E D6CG:46 96 C6?56C65 :? E96 D6CG:46 @7 4:G:= C:89ED]k^AmkAms2G:D 5C27E65 E96 @C:8:?2= yF?6E66?E9 AC@4=2>2E:@? E92E H2D FD65 :? `hfh 3J #6AC6D6?E2E:G6 p= t5H2C5D E@ DA@?D@C E96 3:== E@ >2<6 yF?6 `h 2 DE2E6 9@=:52J :? %6I2D[Q E96 #6G] |:4926= qC2EE@? D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer kAmw6 D2:5 s2G:D :D @7E6? 42==65 E96 8C2?572E96C @7 yF?6E66?E9]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 E92?<7F= E@52J E92E :E 7:?2==J 42>6 E@ =:89E E92E @?6 @7 @FC 76==@H %2K6H6== r@F?E:2?D A=2J65 2 8C62E A2CE :? yF?6E66?E9 4@>:?8 E@ 7CF:E:@?[Q qC2EE@? D2:5]k^AmkAm~A2= {66 @7 %6I2D :D <?@H? 2D E96 8C2?5>@E96C @7 yF?6E66?E9[ DA62C9625:?8 E96 677@CE E@ 86E :E 564=2C65 2 7656C2= 9@=:52J[ H9:49 92AA6?65 :? yF?6 a_a`] ':C8:?:2 564=2C65 2 9@=:52J 7@C yF?6E66?E9 :? a_a_]k^AmkAm%96 82E96C:?8 @? %2K6H6==’D |2:? $EC66E 2=D@ 9@?@C65 =@42= 6=56CD 2?5 8C2?5 >2CD92=D @7 E96 3=24< 4@>>F?:EJ] y24<:6 r64:=[ q2C32C2 (:==:2>D@? w2==[ $2> (2E<:?D[ |2C6G6=6?6 $:>@? 2?5 v2J?6== p52>D H6C6 C64@8?:K65 7@C E96:C 4@?EC:3FE:@?D]k^Am kAm$@FE96C? s:DEC:4E $FA6CG:D@C y@9? #9F5J C625 2 AC@4=2>2E:@? 7C@> E96 %@H? @7 %2K6H6== 564=2C:?8 yF?6 `h :D C64@8?:K65 2D yF?6E66?E9] %92E AC@4=2>2E:@? DE2E65 E92E H9:=6 E96 t>2?4:A2E:@? !C@4=2>2E:@? H2D :DDF65 y2?] `[ `geb[ D=2G6CJ 5:5 ?@E 6?5 :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 @7 ':C8:?:2 F?E:= `gfb]k^AmkAmyF?6 `h[ `ged[ EH@ 2?5 2 92=7 J62CD 27E6C E96 6>2?4:A2E:@? AC@4=2>2E:@? H2D D:8?65[ H2D H96? D=2G6D :? %6I2D =62C?65 E96J 925 366? 7C665] %96 46C6>@?J :?4=F565 >FD:4[ A@6ECJ 2?5 D4C:AEFC6 C625:?8]k^AmkAmsC] s2CC6? |2CE:?[ 2 q=F67:6=5 ':C8:?:2 ?2E:G6[ ?@H AC6D:56?E @7 q=F67:6=5 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ D6CG65 2D <6J?@E6 DA62<6C] u@==@H:?8 E96 46C6>@?J[ E96 4C@H5 >2C4965 E@ E96 r2C=:?6 4@>>F?:EJ H96C6 2 52J @7 46=63C2E:@? 4@?E:?F65]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process.