ATV's on roadways drawing debate Jim Talbert Jul 27, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – If social media is any indication, the Aug. 4 board of supervisors may draw a large crowd.kAmp AF3=:4 962C:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C eib_ A]>] @? 2 AC@A@D2= E@ 2>6?5 E96 @C5:?2?46 E@ AC@9:3:E C64C62E:@?2= FD6 @7 2==\E6CC2:? G69:4=6D @? AF3=:4 C:89ED @7 H2J :? qFC<6’D v2C56?] %96 7F== ?@E:46 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 4@F?EJ’D H63D:E6]k^AmkAmp *@F%F36 G:56@[ |@C6 p%' %@FC:D> :? $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2n 5:D4FDD:?8 E96 :DDF6 925 366? 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EC2:=D 2?5 @E96C 2>6?:E:6D H6C6 2??@F?465 =2DE J62C] %96 p32?5@?65 |:?6 {2?5 t4@?@>:4 #6G:E2=:K2E:@?[ Wp|{t#X[ 2H2C565 Sa >:==:@? 7@C E96 AC@;64E 2?5 E96 E@3244@ 4@>>:DD:@? 2H2C565 S`]d >:==:@?]k^Am kAms6=682E6 (:== |@C67:6=5[ H9@ 492:CD E96 E@3244@ 4@>>:DD:@?[ D2:5 E9@D6 7F?5D H:== 36 FD65 7@C AC@A6CEJ 24BF:D:E:@?[ 6?8:?66C:?8[ 2?5 DFCG6J:?8 2?5 @E96C :E6>D 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 E96 6DE:>2E65 Sfd E@ S`__ >:==:@? AC@;64E]k^AmkAm%96 3F=< @7 7F?5:?8 7@C E96 AC@;64E H@F=5 4@>6 7C@> AC:G2E6 :?G6DE@CD]k^AmkAm k^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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