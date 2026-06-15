Tennis team bows in state semifinals Jim Talbert Jun 15, 2026 Jun 15, 2026 0 Bryan Hay in action against Patrick County. Michele Ball Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert A history making year for the Richlands boys’ tennis team came to an end in the state semifinals.kAm%96 q=F6 %@C?25@ 42AEFC65 E96 $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E 2?5 #68:@? as E:E=6D 2?5 9@DE65 2 DE2E6 BF2CE6C7:?2= >2E49 yF?6 d] p d\_ H:? @G6C E96 !2EC:4< r@F?EJ r@F82CD <6AE E96:C DE2E6 E:E=6 9@A6D 2=:G6]k^AmkAmy24< r=6> 2?5 r@@A6C wFCDE 6249 H@? 3J e\_ D4@C6D 2?5 qC:2? w2J H@? 2 E:6 3C62<6C E@ 4=2:> E96 E9:C5 >2E49 c\e[ e\e 2?5 `_\d] +2J56? (:=D@? H@? e\c 2?5 e\b 2?5 (J??E6C q@J5 H2D G:4E@C:@FD :? 9:D >2E49 e\a 2?5 e\`]k^Am kAm%96 D62D@? 42>6 E@ 2 92=E :? 2 d\b =@DD E@ u=@J5 r@F?EJ yF?6 g] %96 qF772=@6D =@DE E@ qCFE@? :? E96 7:?2=D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Smyth man accused of forging military document Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 C68:@? E62> E:E=6 #:49=2?5D 4=2:>65 2== E96 :?5:G:5F2= 9@?@CD] r=6>[ H9@ H@? 9:D 7@FCE9 C68:@? D:?8=6D E:E=6[ H2D A=2J6C @7 E96 J62C] #66D q@H6? 3C@F89E 9@>6 E96 4@249 @7 E96 J62C EC@A9J]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US: Xi leaves White House after concluding talks with Trump. Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers