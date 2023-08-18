While ground isn’t being turned, work is proceeding to develop a truck stop on land just off Interstate 81’s Exit 39.

Arpit Soni of Soni Holdings LLC, the project developer, told the Smyth County Board of Supervisors Thursday evening that a great deal of work has been going on in the background.

“By no means is the project dead,” Soni said.

Among the key developments Soni outlined is a tentative agreement with Circle K, a company well known for service stations in this area and for truck stops in western states. Next month, he said, they’ll open a 6,200-square-foot operation with Circle K in another locality to see how it does. If all goes well, Circle K will also be the brand behind the Smyth Travel Center, which is designed at about 7,000 square feet.

Circle K is a brand of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian company.

Soni also said that his company is working to acquire the remaining interchange sites and has some properties under contract.

A major aspect of his work over the last year, Soni said, has been acquiring a financing institution for the project after the first one was lost. The company they’re currently working with, he said, wants the project divided into three phases rather than two.

Additionally, Soni said, HS Williams is now working with the project as a contractor and once the project receives the final go-ahead has estimated that work will be done in 12 to 18 months.

However, with several steps yet to complete, including getting commercial access approval from the Virginia Department of Transportation and mitigating wetlands, if necessary, Soni said, he would project that ground could be broken in the spring of 2024 at the earliest.

The plans, he said, call for the truck stop to have 10 fuel dispensers with the capability of 20 people filling up at once for passenger vehicles. Multiple grades of fuel, including ethanol-free gas, will be available.

For commercial trucks, Soni said, another 10 fuel dispensers will be available, offering diesel and DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid).

In planning the truck stop, he said, inspiration is being taken from White’s Travel Center in Raphine, the largest such center on the East Coast. The project’s second phase, Soni said, will focus on retail and services such as barbershops and medical care.

At 40,000 square feet, the Raphine center, off of I-81 and I-64, offers barber and beauty shops, chrome shop, truck service and parts, truck service road squad, Nathan’s Famous Express, Papa John’s, Popeyes, Subway, Caribou Coffee, White’s Deli, Quaker Steak & Lube, Raphine Fitness, a chiropractic provider, medical associates, a dermatology clinic, dental clinic, and five stores.

The third phase would include a parking lot expansion and a truck wash for diesel trucks, Soni said.

Much of what’s been done since the supervisors approved a Special Use Permit for the project in 2022 involves numbers that are confidential, the developer said. “We want to protect our largest investment ever – this one,” he said.

When asked about the number of vehicles traveling I-81 per day, Soni said, the last official VDOT statistics were reported in 2019 with 60,000 to 80,000 vehicles traveling north and southbound. Unofficially, he said, he’s heard reports of the number approaching 100,000.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson thanked Soni for his report and said he continues to believe the board did the right thing in giving its OK to the permit for the commercially zoned land. In approving the permit, the supervisors acted against the recommendation of their planning commission, which recommended denying the permit.

Supervisor Kris Ratliff noted that on drives to Richmond, he often sees tractor-trailers pulled off, illegally parked for rest breaks. “The need is there,” he said.

In 2022, Soni said that projections indicated that in its first year of operation the truck stop would generate $5.5 million in local, state and other taxes.

When the project came to public attention in early 2022, it drew opposition, especially from nearby residents who cited negative impacts on their quality of life. Others cited threats to the environment, including the nearby Holston River and wetlands, and the property’s historic value, which includes significant Civil War activity and the 22-room Seven Mile Ford pre-Civil War home of the late Lucy Herndon Crockett, a noted writer and artist. The house, placed on National Register of Historic Places in 1969, was built in 1842 by John Montgomery Preston on land his wife, Maria Thornton Carter Preston, inherited from her father, General Francis Preston.

In May 2022, the private, non-profit Preservation Virginia included the Preston House on its list of Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places.

Following the supervisors’ decision to grant the permit, a group of Seven Mile Ford homeowners took legal action against them, filing a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court. This spring Judge Sage B. Johnson denied a county request to dismiss the case.

Thursday, the supervisors asked Soni to continue to provide project updates every six months.