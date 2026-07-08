Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 5:45 PM EDT Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to Pulaski and Northeastern Wythe CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 10 mph, impacting Pulaski and northeastern Wythe counties until 5:45 PM EDT. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail.Affected Areas:PulaskiDublinAllisoniaClaytor Lake State ParkDraperGunton ParkClaytor DamWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hailLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityPossible minor flooding in low-lying areas Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and move unsecured objectsPonding on roadways and minor flooding in low-lying areasPotential for hydroplaning; caution advised while drivingFrequent cloud-to-ground lightning, which can strike up to 10 miles away People are also reading… Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Safety Tips:Seek shelter inside a building or vehicleAvoid flooded roads and low-lying areasSlow down while driving to prevent hydroplaningStay indoors to avoid lightning strikesWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until WED 7:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain This Evening Watch Now: Related Video Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card