Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:45 PM EDT Jul 4, 2026 Jul 4, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently impacting east central Smyth, southwestern Bland, and western Wythe counties. The storm is moving north at 15 mph and is expected to continue through 1:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:WythevilleRural RetreatCeresCrockettMarion WythevilleFavoniaWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityFrequent cloud-to-ground lightning Impacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundPonding of water on roadwaysMinor flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Safety Tips:Slow down and use extra caution when driving to avoid hydroplaning.Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle to avoid lightning strikes.Avoid flooded roads and areas of poor drainage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons Trump Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with His Sons