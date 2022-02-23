Your View: Reader disagrees with Griffith's facts on health care bills

The facts, please, just the facts.

I read the U.S. Rep. Morgan H. Griffith article in the editorial section of the paper on Feb. 16, “Ideas to improve health care.”

Apparently, our representative does not know what the Stark Act involves. The act has nothing to do with “[streamlining] health services, promoting the free communication of medical production information, expanding access to compounded medications and reducing barriers to the research of cannabis and Schedule I drugs.”

The Stark Act prohibits physicians specifically from referring their federal health-insured patients to other health services that he or she (or an immediate family member) has a financial relationship with. In other words, a physician or their family cannot profit from a referral.

The HALT Fentanyl Act was never actually offered. The America Competes Act was passed on Feb. 11 by the U.S. House of Representatives to improve U.S. competitiveness with China. Rep Morgan H. Griffith inserted the HALT Fentanyl Act as a distraction from the America Competes Act. Since the America Competes Act passed, the HALT Fentanyl Act was not even offered as a substitute because it had nothing to do with the original bill.

Hopefully in October, we will elect a representative who is not a do-nothing.