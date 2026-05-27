Fort Chiswell Middle School Honor Roll May 27, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Principal’s List – All A’skAm$:IE9 vC256ik^AmkAm{:==:2? r2?EC6== 2?5 p52=J? sF?7@C5]k^AmkAmkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^AmkAm$6G6?E9 vC256ik^AmkAmqCJD@? r64:=[ r2:=6J s2=E@?[ |:=2 w@?2<6C[ {6G: yFC2?[ yF=:2??2 yFDEFD[ #:=6J {F42D[ |26=6J |:?6D[ qC@@<=J? ~8=6[ w2J56? #665 2?5 }@29 (:==:2>D]k^Am kAmkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAmt:89E9 vC256ik^AmkAm|2C< p?242J[ q6?E=6J q=24<H6=56C[ $2>2?E92 qC2J[ #J=66 qFC492>[ t56DD2 r2=5H6==[ p3C:6==2 r2CA6?E6C[ q2J=6:89 u:?<[ {2J=2 uC6?49[ %F4<6C v@:?6D[ |256=:?6 vC2G=6J[ #6?=J vCF33[ $2G2??29 wF896D[ }@29 y@9?D@?[ {F42D {2C2[ !2JE@? {:6?92CE[ $@A9:2 |2CE:?[ y2D96C |4!96CD@?[ r2=6 !@CE6C[ r92D6 "F6D6?36CCJ[ #J=6:89 "F6D6?36CCJ[ $286 "F6D6?36CCJ[ v23C:6==2 $>:E9[ xD236==2 $A256[ w2=6? $EF2CE 2?5 %2J56? %2J=@C]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mw@?@C #@== – p== p’D 2?5 q’Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^Am kAm$:IE9 vC256ik^AmkAm!2C<6C p<6CD[ (6DE:? pC?6J[ +@6J pJ6CD[ y246 q2C<6C[ v23C:6= r2CA6?E6C[ (:==:2> r9C:D=6J[ xD236==6 r@776J[ y2D6 r@776J[ r9C:D>2 r@@<[ |255@I s2=E@?[ sJ=2? w2==[ t=:;29 w:==[ {@82? w@586[ {6=2?5 wF896D[ #2J=2? yFDE:46[ !6JE@? z6==[ y@C52? z:?8[ p55:D@? zCF?:49[ p?5C6H {2C2[ qCJ?=66 |2CE:?[ s2?:<2 |@EE6D962C5[ }2E92? }F4<@==D[ w26=J? }F?=6J[ z6682? !CF6EE[ wF?E6C #FDD@4<[ r@=E@? $E2?=6J[ p2D6 $E:=H6==[ |2D@? (2556? 2?5 vC:77:? (966=6C]k^Am kAmkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^AmkAm$6G6?E9 vC256ik^AmkAmxK2J29 p=G2C6K[ y2D6 p?56CD[ w6:5: qC2==6J[ r2E2=2J2 qFC492>[ w@A6 sJ6[ %6892? u6=ED[ y@D:29 vC292>[ {2?6 w2C>@?[ qC:DE@= w2DD6==[ p55:D@? w@CE@?[ q=2<6 yFDE:46[ t=:;29 |2E96HD[ !2IE@? |4!62<[ |:=6D |FDD6C[ z2E:6 |J6CD[ s@C:2? }6=D@?[ $2G2??29 !2=>6C[ q2:=6J !6C5F6[ y@C52? !9:==:AD[ r2CE6C !F4<6EE[ p==: "F6D6?36CCJ[ |2G6C:4< #66G6D[ s2?:6= $2F=[ {:==:2? $E:EE[ %925 $E@@ED[ #96EE $FEA9:?[ }@29 &>36C86C[ vC2?E ':2CD[ w@=56? (2556==[ t=: (9:EE:6C[ |25:D@? (C:89E 2?5 $<J=2C (J2EE]k^Am kAmkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^AmkAmt:89E9 vC256ik^AmkAm|@?E2?2 r2CA6?E6C[ #:=6J rC@H56C[ |25:D@? s@H5J[ p?8=6C sF?7@C5[ %J=6C t=56C[ wF?E6C u2C>6C[ qC2?E=6J v:==6DA:6[ p>6=:2 vC66C[ p5:=J? vC:77:?[ r@??@C w2J6D[ ry w:==[ y24< wF7?28=6[ y2I y24<D@?[ $92J=66 {2>36CE[ t>>2 |4v66[ qC6??2? |@@C6[ r9=@6 |F==:?D[ $@A9:6 $2?496K[ z6?D=6J $96776J[ p:52? $>:E9[ y@D:6\z2E6 $E@@ED[ w2:=6J %9C@>[ y@C5J? %F4< 2?5 }:42E:6 (@=7@C5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.