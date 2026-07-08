Virginia opens $11 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant round Jul 8, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Virginia Outdoors Plan map shows Land and Water Conservation Projects in Virginia. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is now accepting grant applications for parks and outdoor recreation projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.kAm%96 7656C2= {2?5 2?5 (2E6C r@?D6CG2E:@? uF?5 $E2E6 2?5 {@42= pDD:DE2?46 !C@8C2>[ @C {(ru[ :D 2 d_\d_T >2E49:?8 C6:>3FCD6>6?E AC@8C2> 7@C 24BF:C:?8[ 56G6=@A:?8 2?5 C6923:=:E2E:?8 A2C< 2C62D] p E@E2= @7 S`` >:==:@? :D 2G2:=23=6]k^AmkAm%96 >:?:>F> 8C2?E 2H2C5 H:== 36 S`d_[___ H:E9 2 E@E2= AC@;64E 4@DE @7 Sb__[___] %96 >2I:>F> 8C2?E 2H2C5 2>@F?E :D Sa]d >:==:@? H:E9 2 >2I:>F> E@E2= AC@;64E 4@DE @7 Sd >:==:@?]k^Am kAm$:?46 `hed[ ?62C=J S`bd >:==:@? 92D 366? :?G6DE65 :? >@C6 E92? cb_ AC@;64ED :? ':C8:?:2[ DF49 2D ?6H AF3=:4 A2C<D 2?5 :>AC@G65 2>6?:E:6D] p== AC@;64ED >FDE 36 >2:?E2:?65 2?5 <6AE @A6? 2D AF3=:4 @FE5@@C C64C62E:@? 2C62D :? A6CA6EF:EJ] k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 ~FE5@@CD $FCG6J[ >@DE ':C8:?:2?D WgaTX A=246 2 9:89 G2=F6 @? 2446DD E@ @FE5@@C C64C62E:@?] %96 >@DE ?66565 @FE5@@C C64C62E:@? @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2C6 ?2EFC2= 2C62D[ EC2:=D 2?5 A2C<D]k^AmkAmt=:8:3=6 2AA=:42?ED :?4=F56 DE2E6 286?4:6D[ 4:E:6D[ 4@F?E:6D[ A2C< 2FE9@C:E:6D 2?5 7656C2==J @C DE2E6\C64@8?:K65 x?5:2? EC:36D] #64:A:6?ED >FDE 36 23=6 E@ 7F?5 `__T @7 E96:C AC@;64E H9:=6 D66<:?8 A6C:@5:4 C6:>3FCD6>6?ED]k^Am kAm!@E6?E:2= 2AA=:42?ED 42? =62C? >@C6 23@FE E9:D 7F?5:?8 @AA@CEF?:EJ 2?5 9@H E@ ?2G:82E6 E96 C6BF:C6>6?ED 3J G:6H:?8 E96 ':C8:?:2 ~FE5@@CD !=2?] ':D:E $64E:@? c[ H9:49 :?4=F56D 2? :?E6C24E:G6 >2A @7 C64C62E:@? C6D@FC46D DFAA@CE65 E9C@F89 {(ru 24C@DD ':C8:?:2[ 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G@A\G54C]9F3]2C48:D]4@>^A286D^8C2?ED\A286Qm9EEADi^^G@A\G54C]9F3]2C48:D]4@>^A286D^8C2?ED\A286k^2m]k^Am kAmp G:CEF2= H@C<D9@A 7@C A@E6?E:2= 2AA=:42?ED :D A=2??65 7@C %F6D52J[ yF=J `c[ 7C@> a\bib_ A]>] x?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 H@C<D9@A[ 2? FA52E65 AC@8C2> >2?F2=[ 2AA=:42E:@? >2E6C:2=D 2?5 2AA=:42?E C6D@FC46D :D 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^C64C62E:@?2=\A=2??:?8^=H47Qm9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^C64C62E:@?2=\A=2??:?8^=H47k^2m]U?3DAjk^Am kAm%96 5625=:?6 7@C DF3>:EE:?8 2AA=:42E:@?D :D pF8] af 3J c A]>] pAA=:42E:@?D >FDE 36 6>2:=65 E@ k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iC64C62E:@?8C2?EDo54C]G:C8:?:2]8@GQmC64C62E:@?8C2?EDo54C]G:C8:?:2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.