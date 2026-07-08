'Round the Mountain announces storytelling workshops to support Southwest Virginia artisans Jul 8, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Upcoming storytelling workshops are expected to provide an opportunity to help artisans strengthen their voices. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'Round the Mountain Artisan Network is hosting two upcoming Storytelling Workshops designed to help Southwest Virginia artisans strengthen their personal and professional storytelling skills.kAm%96 H@C<D9@AD 2C6 >256 A@DD:3=6 E9C@F89 7F?5:?8 7C@> ':C8:?:2 wF>2?:E:6D 2?5 2C6 A2CE @7 2? :?:E:2E:G6 E@ DFAA@CE 2CE:D2?D :? D92C:?8 E96 DE@C:6D 369:?5 E96:C 4C27E[ 4C62E:G6 AC@46DD6D[ 2?5 4F=EFC2= 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ E96 C68:@?]k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE $E@CJE6==:?8 (@C<D9@A H:== E2<6 A=246 @? uC:52J[ yF=J ac[ 7C@> b\e A]>] 2E E96 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 rF=EFC2= r6?E6C U2>Aj |2C<6EA=246 :? p3:?85@?] p D64@?5 H@C<D9@A H:== 36 96=5 @? uC:52J[ pF8] `c[ 7C@> b\e A]>] 2E %96 u=@J5 r6?E6C 7@C E96 pCED :? u=@J5]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health kAm!2CE:4:A2?ED H:== 6IA=@C6 H2JD E@ 4@>>F?:42E6 E96:C F?:BF6 DE@C:6D E9C@F89 2CE:DE DE2E6>6?ED[ :?E6CG:6HD[ >2C<6E:?8 >2E6C:2=D[ 2?5 4@?G6CD2E:@?D H:E9 G:D:E@CD 2?5 4FDE@>6CD]k^AmkAmQ$E@CJE6==:?8 :D 2? 6DD6?E:2= A2CE @7 pAA2=249:2? 4C27ED>2?D9:A 2?5 E96 4C62E:G6 64@?@>J @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[” D2:5 z:> s2G:D[ 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 ‘#@F?5 E96 |@F?E2:? pCE:D2? }6EH@C<] “~FC 2CE:D2?D 5@ >@C6 E92? 4C62E6 362FE:7F= H@C<[ E96J 42CCJ 7@CH2C5 DE@C:6D[ EC25:E:@?D[ 2?5 6IA6C:6?46D E92E 4@??64E FD E@ @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D] %96D6 H@C<D9@AD AC@G:56 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 96=A 2CE:D2?D DEC6?8E96? E96:C G@:46D[ D92C6 E96:C ;@FC?6JD[ 2?5 6?DFC6 E96 DE@C:6D 369:?5 E96:C 4C27E 4@?E:?F6 E@ :?DA:C6 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D]”k^Am kAm#68:DEC2E:@? 7@C 3@E9 H@C<D9@AD :D 2G2:=23=6 ?@H 2?5 42? 36 7@F?5 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]6G6?E3C:E6]4@>^@^7C:6?5D\@7\D@FE9H6DE\G:C8:?:2\`f`bcheehhaQm9EEADi^^HHH]6G6?E3C:E6]4@>^@^7C:6?5D\@7\D@FE9H6DE\G:C8:?:2\`f`bcheehhak^2mk^Am kAmV#@F?5 E96 |@F?E2:? pCE:D2? }6EH@C< 4@??64ED 2CE:DED[ >2<6CD[ 2?5 4@>>F?:E:6D E9C@F89@FE $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 3J AC@>@E:?8 C68:@?2= 4C27E[ DFAA@CE:?8 4C62E:G6 6?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A[ 2?5 AC6D6CG:?8 pAA2=249:2? EC25:E:@?D]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE U=DBF@j#@F?5 E96 |@F?E2:? pCE:D2? }6EH@C<[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^C@F?5E96>@F?E2:?]@C8QmC@F?5E96>@F?E2:?]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.