Governor appoints Bank of Marion leader to state Cattle Industry Board Jul 8, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Julia B. Jones SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bank of Marion announced that Assistant Vice President Julia B. Jones has been appointed to the Virginia Cattle Industry Board by Governor Abigail Spanberger.kAmpD 2? pDD:DE2?E ':46 !C6D:56?E 2E %96 q2?< @7 |2C:@?[ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5[ “y@?6D 92D =@?8 56>@?DEC2E65 6I46AE:@?2= =6256CD9:A] (6 2C6 4@?7:56?E E92E 96C =@42= 6IA6CE:D6 2?5 565:42E:@? E@ E96 7:?2?4:2= 962=E9 @7 @FC C68:@? H:== AC@G:56 G2=F23=6 A6CDA64E:G6D E@ E96 r2EE=6 x?5FDECJ q@2C5 2D :E H@C<D E@ DFAA@CE E96 r@>>@?H62=E9’D 28C:4F=EFC2= 64@?@>J]”k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 AC@F5 E@ D66 yF=:2 E2<6 @? E9:D :>A@CE2?E C@=6[” D2:5 r9C:D $?@58C2DD[ AC6D:56?E 2?5 r9:67 tI64FE:G6 ~77:46C @7 %96 q2?< @7 |2C:@?] “w6C 2AA@:?E>6?E :D ?@E @?=J 2 A6CD@?2= 249:6G6>6?E 3FE 2=D@ 2 C67=64E:@? @7 E96 42=:36C @7 =6256CD9:A H6 DEC:G6 E@ FA9@=5 96C6 2E %96 q2?<] yF=:2’D F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 @FC =@42= 64@?@>J 2?5 96C 565:42E:@? E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ >2<6 96C 2 A6C764E 7:E 7@C E9:D 3@2C5] (6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 96C 4@?EC:3FE:@?D 2D D96 96=AD D92A6 E96 28C:4F=EFC2= 7FEFC6 @7 ':C8:?:2]”k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 r2EE=6 x?5FDECJ q@2C5 A=2JD 2 C@=6 :? AC@>@E:?8 E96 DE2E6VD 42EE=6 2?5 3667 :?5FDECJ] pAA@:?E66D 2C6 D6=64E65 7@C E96:C G:D:@? 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ DEC6?8E96?:?8 ':C8:?:2’D 5:G6CD6 28C:4F=EFC2= D64E@CD]k^AmkAm“x 2> 9@?@C65 E@ 92G6 366? 2AA@:?E65 3J v@G6C?@C $A2?36C86C E@ D6CG6 @? E96 r2EE=6 x?5FDECJ q@2C5[” D2:5 y@?6D] “p8C:4F=EFC6 :D 2 G:E2= 4@>A@?6?E @7 E96 64@?@>J 96C6 :? $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[ 2?5 x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 >J 76==@H 3@2C5 >6>36CD 2?5 @FC =6256CD :? #:49>@?5 E@ DFAA@CE @FC 72C>6CD 2?5 AC@5F46CD 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.