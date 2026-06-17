Regional Food Preservation Conference is coming to Wytheville Staff Report Jun 17, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report Hosted by Virginia Cooperative Extension, the first Food Preservation Conference is coming to Wytheville on Aug. 1.kAmp?5C62 w2F3?6C[ E9:D C68:@?’D pC62 $A64:2=:K65 p86?E \ r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9[ D2:5 E96 52J\=@?8 6G6?E “H:== 36 2 G6CJ F?:BF6 6G6?E H:E9 :?DECF4E@CD 7C@> 2== @G6C $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2] x? 255:E:@? E@ @G6C `d F?:BF6 D6DD:@?D[ E96C6 :D 2? pAA2=249:2? DE@CJE6==6C 4@>:?8 5FC:?8 E96 =F?49 9@FCj AC6DDFC6 42??6C E6DE:?8[ 2?5 49:=542C6 H:== 36 AC@G:565 2== 52J 3J @FC G6CJ E2=6?E65 c\w tIE6?D:@? p86?ED]”k^AmkAm(@C<D9@AD :?4=F56 42??:?8 >62ED 2?5 3C@E9[ 4@@<:?8 H:E9 42??65 8@@5D[ 569J5C2E:@?[ 92> 4FC:?8[ 76C>6?E2E:@?[ 7:6=5 5C6DD:?8 566C[ 7C66K:?8 >62=D[ ;2> 2?5 ;6==J >2<:?8[ >@=2DD6D >2<:?8[ AC6DDFC6 42??:?8[ D2F6C<C2FE >2<:?8[ D>@<:?8 >62E[ 2?5 H2E6C 32E9 42??:?8 2>@?8 @E96CD]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College kAmw2F3?6C D2:5[ “u@@5 AC6D6CG2E:@? >6E9@5D DF49 2D 42??:?8[ 76C>6?E2E:@?[ 569J5C2E:@? 2?5 7C66K:?8 2C6 8C62E H2JD E@ AC6D6CG6 @FC 7@@5 D@ E92E E96J =2DE E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C]” w@H6G6C[ D96 FC865 A6@A=6 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 4@?76C6?46 E@ 6?DFC6 E92E E96J’C6 5@:?8 D@ D276=J]k^AmkAm$96 2=D@ ?@E65 E92E #65 w:== v6?6C2= $E@C6 @7 w:==DG:==6 H:== 36 D6E FA 2E E96 4@?76C6?46]k^AmkAm%96 4@DE :D Se_ A6C 25F=E 2?5 Sb_ A6C J@FE9 W286D g\`gX] {F?49 :D :?4=F565]k^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2=D 42? C68:DE6C 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^A62CD]:@^6G6?ED^G46^cefd^Qm9EEADi^^A62CD]:@^6G6?ED^G46^cefd^k^2m]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E w2F3?6C 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i2?5C629oGE]65FQm2?5C629oGE]65Fk^2m @C 42== afe\aab\e_c_]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …