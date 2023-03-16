Question: What do you want to be when you grow up? To help girls consider their future educational goals, the Wytheville branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in partnership with Wytheville Community College (WCC) and support from the Joint Industrial Development Authority (JIDA), will host the 7th Annual STEM Event for Middle School girls on April 15,2023. This fun, hands-on exploratory event is open to Wythe/Bland County middle school girls who are currently in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. Both Wythe and Bland County Schools are supporting the event. The four one-hour workshops will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) encouraging participants to be creative and explore science in a relaxed and supportive environment.

This year’s workshops will feature: VETERINARY MEDICINE: Participants will learn about the anatomical systems of various animals and learn about the roles of Veterinarians and Veterinarian Assistants. OPTOMETRY: Work with an optometrist, and learn about the different specialties in the field and learn how to use optometry instruments and experience wearing eyeglasses for near/far vision. MINI-MAKER SPACE: In this hands-on workshop, participants will get creative using 3-D printing & batteries, and build and launch a mini rocket! ELECTRICAL CIRCUITRY: Work with Virginia Tech engineering students during this workshop to design a working electrical circuit. Learn about exciting engineering careers.

Anita Aymer, STEM Chair for AAUW Wytheville, shares that, “These workshops allow area girls to think about their future educational goals, discover careers that interest them and explore options to help them achieve economic success and equity in today’s world.”

The STEM Event will be held on the Wytheville Community College campus on Saturday, April 15, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A free lunch will be provided. Registration fee is $5 per girl. Space is limited. To register or for more information about the STEM event, please contact Anita Aymer at aauw.wythe@gmail.com.