Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Jul 8, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ y2?6E (2C56? @? yF=J `bj p:52? w@F?D96== 2?5 y@6 |24< %2J=@C @? yF=J `cj y:>>J |6=E@? @? yF=J `ej w]r] |4p==:DE6C[ r96=D62 r2CE6C 2?5 {:?52 (2=E6CD @? yF=J `h]k^AmkAmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^AmkAmr:?5J u:6=5D H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 2?5 D96 2=D@ 3C@F89E E96 >6DD286 “w@>6 @7 E96 uC66[ q642FD6 @7 E96 qC2G6]” w6C D4C:AEFC6 H2D 7C@> xD2:29 `i`f[ y@D9F2 `ih[ a r@C:?E9:2?D bi`f 2?5 !9:=:AA:2?D bia_] %96C6 H2D ?@ u:CDE $F?52J =F?49]k^Am kAm~? $F?52J[ yF=J `a[ $F?52J $49@@= H:== 368:? 2E `_ 2]>] H:E9 2 DA64:2= H@CD9:A D6CG:46 2E ``i`d 2]>] %9:D H:== 36 2 r9:=5C6?’D 2?5 *@FE9 s2J r6=63C2E:@?] p A@E=F4< =F?49 2?5 :46 4C62> D@4:2= H:== 4=@D6 E96 >@C?:?8]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists kAm!=62D6 C6>6>36C E@ 3C:?8 2? 6IEC2 42? @7 7@@5 7@C p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? yF=J `a :? 9@?@C @7 @FC 49:=5C6? 2?5 J@FE9] ~FC ?6IE 56=:G6CJ 52E6 :D |@?52J[ yF=J `b]k^AmkAm$F?52J[ yF=J `h[ H:== 36 r@>>F?:@? $F?52J]k^AmkAm%96 q@@< r=F3 H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J ac]k^Am kAm%96 a?5 p??F2= r2C $9@H uF?5C2:D6C H:== 36 @? $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae[ 7C@> `` 2]>] – b A]>]k^Am kAm!t#$~}p{$k^AmkAm%96 &>36C86C u2>:=J #6F?:@? H:== 36 96=5 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] @? $F?52J[ yF=J `h]k^Am kAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 $@?J2 W|CD] y:>>JX q2<6C]k^AmkAmx 9@A6 6G6CJ@?6 6?;@J65 E96 G6CJ DA64:2= cE9 @7 yF=J H66<6?5j H96C6 H6 46=63C2E65 E96 ad_E9 3:CE952J @7 @FC 4@F?ECJ]k^Am kAm%96 (JE96G:==6 {:@?D r=F3 r2C?:G2= H:== 36 96=5 @? yF=J `c\`g] %96 82E6D H:== @A6? 2E e A]>]k^AmkAm#xss{tik^AmkAm"i (9J 5@6D 2 49:4<6? =2J 2? 688nk^AmkAmpi x7 D96 5C@AA65 :E[ :E H@F=5 3C62<]k^Am kAm"&~%tik^AmkAm“v@DD:Ai $@>6E9:?8 E92E 8@6D :? @?6 62C 2?5 @FE E96 >@FE9]”k^Am kAmqxq{t 't#$tik^AmkAm“%96 p=>:89EJ 9:>D6=7 H:== 36 J@FC EC62DFC6] w6 H:== 36 J@FC AC64:@FD D:=G6CP” y@3 aaiadk^Am kAmuC66 25>:DD:@? E@ (JE96 2?5 q=2?5 4@F?EJ C6D:56?ED E@ E96 7@FC >FD6F>D @A6C2E65 3J E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6 s6A2CE>6?E @7 |FD6F>D H:== 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 6G6CJ (65?6D52J :? yF=JP |FD6F>D :?4=F56 E96 w2==6C\v:33@?6J #@4< w@FD6 |FD6F>[ %9@>2D y] q@J5 |FD6F>[ vC62E {2<6D E@ u=@C:52 w:89H2J |FD6F> 2?5 E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ s64@C2E:G6 pCED |FD6F>] p== 2C6 =@42E65 @? 9:DE@CJ %2K6H6== $EC66E :? (JE96G:==6]k^Am kAm%96 2??F2= #@25 |2C<6E 7C@> (JE96G:==6 E@ w2C>@?J[ }]r] H:== 36 yF=J ac\ae] %96 C@25 >2C<6E 7@==@HD w:89H2J a`\ H2E49 @FE 7@C A656DEC:2?D 2?5 :?4C62D65 EC277:4]k^AmkAmw6C:E286 s2JD :? #FC2= #6EC62E :D $2EFC52J[ yF=J ad] r964< E96:C E@H? H63D:E6 7@C D4965F=65 6G6?ED] uC66 25>:DD:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.