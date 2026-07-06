Capitol Commentary Working Families Tax Cuts U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Jul 6, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Republican Congress continues to use the reconciliation process to produce conservative wins for the American people.kAm}@E @?=J H6C6 E96 (@C<:?8 u2>:=:6D %2I rFED W(u%rX 5@?6 :? 2 C64@?4:=:2E:@? 3:==[ 3FE 62C=:6C E9:D yF?6[ r@?8C6DD A2DD65 2?@E96C C64@?4:=:2E:@? 3:== E@ 7F==J 7F?5 7656C2= :>>:8C2E:@? 6?7@C46>6?E 286?4:6D E9C@F89 E96 C6DE @7 !C6D:56?E %CF>A’D E6C>]k^AmkAm%9:D 925 E@ 92AA6? 27E6C “@A6? 3@C56CD” s6>@4C2ED C67FD65 E@ 7F?5 E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 w@>6=2?5 $64FC:EJ Wsw$X] q642FD6 @7 E96:C @3DECF4E:@?[ E96 sw$ D9FE5@H? H2D E96 =@?86DE 286?4J D9FE5@H? :? &]$] 9:DE@CJ]k^Am kAm(:E9 #6AF3=:42?D’ A2DD286 @7 E9:D :>>:8C2E:@? 6?7@C46>6?E C64@?4:=:2E:@? 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E96 7=@@C @7 E96 w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. 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