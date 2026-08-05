Speaker Sessions: Jada Watson on The Unheard Voices of Radio Airplay Aug 5, 2026 Aug 5, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will present a virtual Speaker Session with Dr. Jada Watson titled The Unheard Voices of Radio Airplay on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.kAm%96 AF3=:4 :D :?G:E65 E@ ;@:? E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 |FD6F> 2?5 >FD:4 C6D62C496C 2?5 $@?8s2E2 7@F?56C y252 (2ED@? 7@C E96 pF8FDE :?DE2==>6?E @7 E96 >FD6F>’D >@?E9=J $A62<6C $6DD:@?D] sFC:?8 E9:D 4@?G6CD2E:@?[ (2ED@? H:== 6IA=@C6 H9@D6 DE@C:6D 86E 2:CA=2J :? 4@F?ECJ >FD:4—2?5 H9@D6 2C6 =67E @FE]k^AmkAm%9C@F89 >@C6 E92? 2 564256 @7 C6D62C49[ (2ED@?’D H@C< 92D :==F>:?2E65 9@H :?6BF:E23=6 AC@8C2>>:?8 AC24E:46D 2E 4@F?ECJ C25:@ 92G6 =:>:E65 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C H@>6? 2?5 2CE:DED @7 4@=@C[ H9:=6 2=D@ D92A:?8 H92E 2F5:6?46D 962C] %C24:?8 E9:D H@C< 324< E@ “%@>2E@v2E6[” E96 D6DD:@? H:== 9:89=:89E 9@H E96D6 A2EE6C?D 2C6 ?@E @?=J @?8@:?8 3FE 566A=J C@@E65 :? E96 86?C6’D 9:DE@CJ] %96 5:D4FDD:@? :D DFC6 E@ :?G:E6 =:DE6?6CD E@ 962C 4@F?ECJ >FD:4 5:776C6?E=J 3J 2D<:?8 H9@D6 G@:46D 2C6 2>A=:7:65—2?5 H9@D6 2C6 >:DD:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Smyth students get inside look into justice system 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Saltville launches farmers market Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs kAm(2ED@? :D 2? 2DD@4:2E6 AC@76DD@C @7 5:8:E2= 9F>2?:E:6D :? E96 $49@@= @7 x?7@C>2E:@? $EF5:6D 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 ~EE2H2[ H96C6 D96 E62496D 4@FCD6D @? 4F=EFC2= 96C:E286[ 6E9:4D[ 2?5 A@=:4J] x? a_`g D96 7@F?565 $@?8s2E2 WHHH]$@?8s2E2]42X[ 2 AF3=:4\724:?8 C6D62C49 AC@8C2> E92E FD6D >FD:4 :?5FDECJ 52E2 E@ 6I2>:?6 C24:2= 2?5 86?56C :?6BF:E:6D E9C@F89 56D4C:AE:G6 DE2E:DE:42= 2?2=JD:D[ H:E9 2 A2CE:4F=2C 7@4FD @? 4@F?ECJ C25:@ :? E96 }@CE9 p>6C:42? :?5FDECJ] %9:D C6D62C49 92D :?7@C>65 =68:D=2E:@? @? C25:@ @H?6CD9:A :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ 366? 4:E65 :? C6A@CED 3J E96 #64@C5:?8 p4256>J 2?5 E96 q=24< |FD:4 p4E:@? r@2=:E:@? 2?5 366? AC6D6?E65 2E E96 2??F2= $6>:?2C @7 E96 r@F?ECJ #25:@ qC@2542DE6CD] (2ED@? 2=D@ H@C<D 6IE6?D:G6=J @? r2?25:2? C25:@ 2?5 3C@2542DE:?8 A@=:4J[ H:E9 2 A2CE:4F=2C :?E6C6DE :? 9@H r2?25:2? 4@?E6?E 2?5 =2?8F286 C68F=2E:@?D D92A6 E96 AC@8C2>>:?8 @7 D@?8D 3J H@>6? 2?5 >2C8:?2=:K65 4@>>F?:E:6D] x? a_ac D96 C6=62D65 $92C6 E96 p:Ci p $EF5J @7 v6?56C #6AC6D6?E2E:@? @? r2?25:2? #25:@ Wa_`b–a_abX :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 (@>6? :? |FD:4 r2?252 2?5 E96 }2E:@?2= pCED r6?EC6]k^Am kAm%96 &?:E65 r@>A2?J u@F?52E:@? DFAA@CE65 E9:D AC@8C2>]k^AmkAm$A62<6C $6DD:@?D 2C6 9@DE65 >@?E9=J 3J E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 |FD6F> 2?5 2C6 56D:8?65 E@ 4@??64E 2F5:6?46D H:E9 2CE:DED[ D49@=2CD[ 9:DE@C:2?D[ 2?5 @E96C 6IA6CED H9@ 6IA=@C6 E96 C:49 >FD:42= 2?5 4F=EFC2= 96C:E286 @7 pAA2=249:2 2?5 36J@?5] %9C@F89 6?828:?8 AC6D6?E2E:@?D[ 4@?G6CD2E:@?D[ 2?5 56>@?DEC2E:@?D[ E96 D6C:6D DEC:G6D E@ @776C F?:BF6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 A6@A=6[ EC25:E:@?D[ >FD:4[ 2?5 DE@C:6D E92E 92G6 D92A65 E96 C68:@? 2?5 4@F?ECJ >FD:4] tG6CJ $A62<6C $6DD:@? :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am kAmpF8FDEUCDBF@jD $A62<6C $6DD:@? H:== 36 96=5 G:CEF2==J @? +@@> 7C@> fU?52D9jgib_ A]>] %9:D 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] p?J@?6 H9@ :D A=2??:?8 @? 2EE6?5:?8 42? C68:DE6C 7@C E9:D G:CEF2= 6G6?E G:2 E9:D =:?< @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^q:CE9A=246~7r@F?ECJ|FD:4]@C8^|2:?\tG6?EDQmq:CE9A=246~7r@F?ECJ|FD:4]@C8^|2:?\tG6?EDk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the … Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon…