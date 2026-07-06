Head-on crash takes lives of 2 Troutdale residents SPorter Jul 6, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Friday crash on Sugar Grove Highway claimed the lives of two people.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46[ 2? :?G6DE:82E:@? :D F?56CH2J :?E@ E96 72E2= 4C2D9 E92E @44FCC65 @? yF=J b 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `ai`_ A]>] :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ] k^AmkAm%96 '$! D2:5 E92E E96 AC6=:>:?2CJ :?G6DE:82E:@? :?5:42E6D 2 }:DD2? !2E97:?56C H2D 9625:?8 ?@CE93@F?5 @? $F82C vC@G6 w:89H2J ?62C E96 #24@@? qC2?49 r2>A8C@F?5 H96? :E 4C@DD65 E96 46?E6C=:?6 2?5 DECF4< 2 s@586 #2> 9625\@?]k^AmkAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 !2E97:?56C[ $@?J2 t] q2<6C[ d_[ @7 %C@FE52=6[ 2?5 E96 5C:G6C @7 E96 #2>[ s2G:5 $] $9@C6[ ec[ @7 %C@FE52=6[ 3@E9 5:65 2E E96 D46?6]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings kAm%96 4C2D9 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^AmkAmp=D@ :? $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[ E96 '$! :D :?G6DE:82E:?8 2 72E2= >@E@C4J4=6 4C2D9 E92E @44FCC65 yF=J a 2E ci`d A]>] @? x?E6CDE2E6 g` ?@CE93@F?5 2E tI:E hc :? !F=2D<: r@F?EJ]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 286?4J[ 2 a_aa w2C=6J s2G:5D@? $EC66E v=:56 H2D 6I:E:?8 x\g` 2E tI:E hc H96? :E C2? @77 E96 C@25 2?5 9:E EH@ D:8?D] %96 >@E@C4J4=6 E96? @G6CEFC?65] %96 5C:G6C[ %:>@E9J ~ r@I[ ef[ @7 sF3=:?[ 5:65 2E E96 D46?6] r@I H2D H62C:?8 2 96=>6E]k^Am kAm%9:D 4C2D9 2=D@ C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w…