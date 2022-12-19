 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: December 17, 2022

Total Number of Head: 358

Total Sales:  $243,278.60

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 257 

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs  160.00

             401-600 lbs    115.00                         to         161.00             AVG: 153.00   

                           601-800 lbs  125.00                         to         142.00             AVG: 139.00

                         801-1199 lbs  100.00                         to         131.00             AVG: 110.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs       65.00             to         145.00             AVG: 138.00                                                    401-600 lbs       85.00             to         144.00                         AVG: 138.00

601-800 lbs       80.00             to         136.00             AVG: 126.00

801-1199 lbs     65.00             to           75.00             AVG:   70.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs         66.00             to         113.00             AVG:   94.00

                                                401-600 lbs       35.00            to         134.00             AVG: 115.00

                                                601-800 lbs       40.00            to         129.00             AVG: 118.00

                                                          801-999 lbs         50.00             to           94.00             AVG:   77.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 57   

                        COWS:             20.00                           to         79.00               AVG: 59.00

             

                        BULLS:             70.00               to         97.00               AVG: 85.00                                                       

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 12    Sold by Head   45.00   to   300.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 2     825.00   to   875.00     AVG: 850.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 13   375.00   to   1075.00   AVG: 750.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD:                   Number of Head: 8      650.00   to   875.00    AVG: 850.00        

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 7           1.00   to     75.00    AVG:   30.00

                      

WE WILL BE CLOSED DECEMBER 24TH & 31ST

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 15, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   115 head

   Feeder Steers   25 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          137.00

       400- 500          127.00

       500- 600          137.00

       700- 800          102.00

       800- 900   102.00-124.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          135.00

       400- 500          142.00

       500- 600          131.00

       800- 900          118.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   2 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       500- 600           94.00

       700- 800           80.00

   Feeder Heifers   58 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          108.00

       300- 400          132.00

       400- 500          108.00

       500- 600          104.00

       600- 700    90.00-111.00

       700- 800     90.00-92.00

       800- 900          108.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       400- 500          115.00

       500- 600          100.00

       800- 900    92.00-104.00

   Feeder Bulls   30 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          125.00

       400- 500          128.00

       500- 600          137.00

       600- 700   110.00-119.00

       700- 800          110.00

       900-1000     70.00-80.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          124.00

       400- 500          120.00

       500- 600          135.00

   Slaughter Cattle   98 head

   Slaughter Cows   91 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     59.00-62.00

      1200-1600     64.00-70.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     77.00-81.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     70.00-72.00

      1200-2000     71.00-74.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           75.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     45.00-52.00

       850-1200     55.00-70.00

   Slaughter Bulls   7 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     91.00-94.00

      1500-2500    94.00-100.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500           99.00

      1500-2500   102.00-103.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   14 head

      Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old

      750-1625  750.00-1250.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   2 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 5 years old with calves 100-350 lbs

      750-950 800.00-1150.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

 

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 16, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   563 head

   Feeder Steers   200 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          177.50

       300- 400   190.00-210.00

       400- 500   146.00-205.00

       500- 600   155.00-179.00

       600- 700   115.00-162.00

       700- 800   123.00-140.00

       800- 900   129.00-145.00

       900-1000          128.00

      1000-1100           82.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          157.50

       300- 400   140.00-201.00

       400- 500   157.50-192.00

       500- 600   143.00-160.00

       600- 700   129.00-150.00

       700- 800          134.00

       800- 900           80.00

       900-1000           89.00

      1000-1100           80.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   3 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       700- 800    88.00-106.00

   Feeder Heifers   210 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   148.00-162.00

       300- 400   152.00-159.00

       400- 500   148.00-168.00

       500- 600   131.00-149.00

       600- 700    90.00-138.00

       700- 800   117.00-132.00

       800- 900   105.00-126.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   137.50-150.00

       300- 400   138.00-150.00

       400- 500   120.00-152.00

       500- 600   110.00-146.00

       600- 700    89.00-130.00

       700- 800    82.00-127.00

       800- 900          100.00

   Feeder Bulls   150 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          150.00

       300- 400          151.00

       400- 500   170.00-195.00

       500- 600   127.00-165.00

       600- 700   131.00-155.00

       700- 800          130.00

       800- 900          100.00

       900-1000    85.00-109.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          159.00

       400- 500   136.00-144.00

       500- 600   130.00-150.00

       600- 700   129.00-145.00

       700- 800          123.00

   Slaughter Cattle   225 head

   Slaughter Cows   200 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     58.00-62.00

      1200-1600     60.00-68.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     69.00-74.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200           68.00

      1200-2000           69.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           73.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     50.00-62.00

       850-1200     51.00-57.00

   Slaughter Bulls   25 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     83.00-86.00

      1500-2500     82.00-90.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500           90.00

      1500-2500     92.00-93.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   9 head

      Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old

       950-1230   710.00-990.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   3 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 3-6 years old with calves 300-450 lbs

       950-1050 1070.00-1310.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   1 head

      Black Bulls

            100          152.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

 

