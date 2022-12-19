Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.
Date: December 17, 2022
Total Number of Head: 358
Total Sales: $243,278.60
STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 257
STEERS :
200-400 lbs 160.00
401-600 lbs 115.00 to 161.00 AVG: 153.00
601-800 lbs 125.00 to 142.00 AVG: 139.00
People are also reading…
801-1199 lbs 100.00 to 131.00 AVG: 110.00
BULLS:
200-400 lbs 65.00 to 145.00 AVG: 138.00 401-600 lbs 85.00 to 144.00 AVG: 138.00
601-800 lbs 80.00 to 136.00 AVG: 126.00
801-1199 lbs 65.00 to 75.00 AVG: 70.00
HEIFERS:
200- 400 lbs 66.00 to 113.00 AVG: 94.00
401-600 lbs 35.00 to 134.00 AVG: 115.00
601-800 lbs 40.00 to 129.00 AVG: 118.00
801-999 lbs 50.00 to 94.00 AVG: 77.00
SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 57
COWS: 20.00 to 79.00 AVG: 59.00
BULLS: 70.00 to 97.00 AVG: 85.00
GOATS: Number of Head: 12 Sold by Head 45.00 to 300.00
COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 2 825.00 to 875.00 AVG: 850.00
BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 13 375.00 to 1075.00 AVG: 750.00
HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 8 650.00 to 875.00 AVG: 850.00
HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 7 1.00 to 75.00 AVG: 30.00
WE WILL BE CLOSED DECEMBER 24TH & 31ST
HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
Wythe County VA Livestock Auction
Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 15, 2022
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
Feeder Cattle 115 head
Feeder Steers 25 head
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
300- 400 137.00
400- 500 127.00
500- 600 137.00
700- 800 102.00
800- 900 102.00-124.00
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
300- 400 135.00
400- 500 142.00
500- 600 131.00
800- 900 118.00
Feeder Holstein Steers 2 head
Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3
500- 600 94.00
700- 800 80.00
Feeder Heifers 58 head
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
200- 300 108.00
300- 400 132.00
400- 500 108.00
500- 600 104.00
600- 700 90.00-111.00
700- 800 90.00-92.00
800- 900 108.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2
400- 500 115.00
500- 600 100.00
800- 900 92.00-104.00
Feeder Bulls 30 head
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1
300- 400 125.00
400- 500 128.00
500- 600 137.00
600- 700 110.00-119.00
700- 800 110.00
900-1000 70.00-80.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2
300- 400 124.00
400- 500 120.00
500- 600 135.00
Slaughter Cattle 98 head
Slaughter Cows 91 head
Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean
850-1200 59.00-62.00
1200-1600 64.00-70.00
Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding
1200-1600 77.00-81.00
Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean
800-1200 70.00-72.00
1200-2000 71.00-74.00
Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding
1200-2000 75.00
Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean
750- 850 45.00-52.00
850-1200 55.00-70.00
Slaughter Bulls 7 head
Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2
1000-1500 91.00-94.00
1500-2500 94.00-100.00
Slaughter Bulls High Yielding
1000-1500 99.00
1500-2500 102.00-103.00
Cows Returned To Farm 14 head
Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old
750-1625 750.00-1250.00 per head
Cows With Calves At Side 2 pair
Medium and Large 1, 5 years old with calves 100-350 lbs
750-950 800.00-1150.00 per pair
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.
Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing
and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports
reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances
where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.
Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947
Tri-State VA Livestock Auction
Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 16, 2022
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
Feeder Cattle 563 head
Feeder Steers 200 head
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
200- 300 177.50
300- 400 190.00-210.00
400- 500 146.00-205.00
500- 600 155.00-179.00
600- 700 115.00-162.00
700- 800 123.00-140.00
800- 900 129.00-145.00
900-1000 128.00
1000-1100 82.00
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
200- 300 157.50
300- 400 140.00-201.00
400- 500 157.50-192.00
500- 600 143.00-160.00
600- 700 129.00-150.00
700- 800 134.00
800- 900 80.00
900-1000 89.00
1000-1100 80.00
Feeder Holstein Steers 3 head
Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3
700- 800 88.00-106.00
Feeder Heifers 210 head
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
200- 300 148.00-162.00
300- 400 152.00-159.00
400- 500 148.00-168.00
500- 600 131.00-149.00
600- 700 90.00-138.00
700- 800 117.00-132.00
800- 900 105.00-126.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2
200- 300 137.50-150.00
300- 400 138.00-150.00
400- 500 120.00-152.00
500- 600 110.00-146.00
600- 700 89.00-130.00
700- 800 82.00-127.00
800- 900 100.00
Feeder Bulls 150 head
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1
200- 300 150.00
300- 400 151.00
400- 500 170.00-195.00
500- 600 127.00-165.00
600- 700 131.00-155.00
700- 800 130.00
800- 900 100.00
900-1000 85.00-109.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2
300- 400 159.00
400- 500 136.00-144.00
500- 600 130.00-150.00
600- 700 129.00-145.00
700- 800 123.00
Slaughter Cattle 225 head
Slaughter Cows 200 head
Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean
850-1200 58.00-62.00
1200-1600 60.00-68.00
Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding
1200-1600 69.00-74.00
Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean
800-1200 68.00
1200-2000 69.00
Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding
1200-2000 73.00
Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean
750- 850 50.00-62.00
850-1200 51.00-57.00
Slaughter Bulls 25 head
Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2
1000-1500 83.00-86.00
1500-2500 82.00-90.00
Slaughter Bulls High Yielding
1000-1500 90.00
1500-2500 92.00-93.00
Cows Returned To Farm 9 head
Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old
950-1230 710.00-990.00 per head
Cows With Calves At Side 3 pair
Medium and Large 1, 3-6 years old with calves 300-450 lbs
950-1050 1070.00-1310.00 per pair
Calves Returned To Farm 1 head
Black Bulls
100 152.00
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.
Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing
and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports
reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances
where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.
Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947