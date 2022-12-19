Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: December 17, 2022

Total Number of Head: 358

Total Sales: $243,278.60

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 257

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 160.00

401-600 lbs 115.00 to 161.00 AVG: 153.00

601-800 lbs 125.00 to 142.00 AVG: 139.00

801-1199 lbs 100.00 to 131.00 AVG: 110.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 65.00 to 145.00 AVG: 138.00 401-600 lbs 85.00 to 144.00 AVG: 138.00

601-800 lbs 80.00 to 136.00 AVG: 126.00

801-1199 lbs 65.00 to 75.00 AVG: 70.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 66.00 to 113.00 AVG: 94.00

401-600 lbs 35.00 to 134.00 AVG: 115.00

601-800 lbs 40.00 to 129.00 AVG: 118.00

801-999 lbs 50.00 to 94.00 AVG: 77.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 57

COWS: 20.00 to 79.00 AVG: 59.00

BULLS: 70.00 to 97.00 AVG: 85.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 12 Sold by Head 45.00 to 300.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 2 825.00 to 875.00 AVG: 850.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 13 375.00 to 1075.00 AVG: 750.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 8 650.00 to 875.00 AVG: 850.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 7 1.00 to 75.00 AVG: 30.00

WE WILL BE CLOSED DECEMBER 24TH & 31ST

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 15, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 115 head

Feeder Steers 25 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 137.00

400- 500 127.00

500- 600 137.00

700- 800 102.00

800- 900 102.00-124.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 135.00

400- 500 142.00

500- 600 131.00

800- 900 118.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 2 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

500- 600 94.00

700- 800 80.00

Feeder Heifers 58 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 108.00

300- 400 132.00

400- 500 108.00

500- 600 104.00

600- 700 90.00-111.00

700- 800 90.00-92.00

800- 900 108.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

400- 500 115.00

500- 600 100.00

800- 900 92.00-104.00

Feeder Bulls 30 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 125.00

400- 500 128.00

500- 600 137.00

600- 700 110.00-119.00

700- 800 110.00

900-1000 70.00-80.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 124.00

400- 500 120.00

500- 600 135.00

Slaughter Cattle 98 head

Slaughter Cows 91 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 59.00-62.00

1200-1600 64.00-70.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 77.00-81.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-72.00

1200-2000 71.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 75.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 45.00-52.00

850-1200 55.00-70.00

Slaughter Bulls 7 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 91.00-94.00

1500-2500 94.00-100.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 99.00

1500-2500 102.00-103.00

Cows Returned To Farm 14 head

Medium and Large 1, 2-8 years old

750-1625 750.00-1250.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 2 pair

Medium and Large 1, 5 years old with calves 100-350 lbs

750-950 800.00-1150.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 16, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 563 head

Feeder Steers 200 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 177.50

300- 400 190.00-210.00

400- 500 146.00-205.00

500- 600 155.00-179.00

600- 700 115.00-162.00

700- 800 123.00-140.00

800- 900 129.00-145.00

900-1000 128.00

1000-1100 82.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 157.50

300- 400 140.00-201.00

400- 500 157.50-192.00

500- 600 143.00-160.00

600- 700 129.00-150.00

700- 800 134.00

800- 900 80.00

900-1000 89.00

1000-1100 80.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 3 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

700- 800 88.00-106.00

Feeder Heifers 210 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 148.00-162.00

300- 400 152.00-159.00

400- 500 148.00-168.00

500- 600 131.00-149.00

600- 700 90.00-138.00

700- 800 117.00-132.00

800- 900 105.00-126.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 137.50-150.00

300- 400 138.00-150.00

400- 500 120.00-152.00

500- 600 110.00-146.00

600- 700 89.00-130.00

700- 800 82.00-127.00

800- 900 100.00

Feeder Bulls 150 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 150.00

300- 400 151.00

400- 500 170.00-195.00

500- 600 127.00-165.00

600- 700 131.00-155.00

700- 800 130.00

800- 900 100.00

900-1000 85.00-109.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 159.00

400- 500 136.00-144.00

500- 600 130.00-150.00

600- 700 129.00-145.00

700- 800 123.00

Slaughter Cattle 225 head

Slaughter Cows 200 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 58.00-62.00

1200-1600 60.00-68.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 69.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 68.00

1200-2000 69.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 73.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 50.00-62.00

850-1200 51.00-57.00

Slaughter Bulls 25 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 83.00-86.00

1500-2500 82.00-90.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 90.00

1500-2500 92.00-93.00

Cows Returned To Farm 9 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old

950-1230 710.00-990.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 3 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-6 years old with calves 300-450 lbs

950-1050 1070.00-1310.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 1 head

Black Bulls

100 152.00

