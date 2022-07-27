Chilhowie Police sergeant promoted

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss announced at the Chilhowie Town Council meeting the promotion of Ben Perry to lieutenant.

Perry joined the Chilhowie Police Department in 2014 as a patrolman, was named field training officer in 2015 and promoted to sergeant in 2016.

“I’m glad for the opportunity,” said Perry. “I want to help all our officers and move forward being the best department we can be.”

His duties as lieutenant include training coordination and participating in the command staff with the chief and chief deputy in operational aspects.

Moss said he has made it a priority to train members of his department for leadership roles. They attend the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association training series offered through the FBI.

This is a nationwide training program for law enforcement officers.

“It is my sincere hope to get all the officers trained up to where they could run this department or any office in Southwest Virginia,” Moss said. “To get a leadership mindset in continuing to learn and grow.”

“Part of our mission is to provide the highest level of service to our community,” Moss said of his department’s six officers.

Perry has an associate’s degree in administration of justice from Virginia Highlands Community College. He grew up in the Thomas Bridge community and graduated from Chilhowie High School in 2007.

“My goal is to continue my career in Chilhowie,” Perry said. “I’d like to retire here.”

Perry and his wife Danielle live near Saltville and have fostered seven children in the past few years.