Experts: No cause for screwworm alarm in Virginia Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 0 Screwworm. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While detection of the New World screwworm in the U.S. is a concerning development, agriculture officials say there is no cause for alarm in Virginia.kAm}($[ @C r@49=:@>J:2 9@>:?:G@C2I[ :D 2 DA64:6D @7 A2C2D:E:4 7=J E92E 42? :?76DE =:G6DE@4<[ A6ED[ H:=5=:76 2?5 @442D:@?2==J 3:C5D] %H6=G6 5@>6DE:4 2?:>2= 42D6D 92G6 366? 4@?7:C>65 :? %6I2D 2?5 }6H |6I:4@ D:?46 62C=J yF?6]k^AmkAmqFE E96 =:<6=:9@@5 @7 }($ 56E64E:@? :? 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Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.