Mt. Pleasant News Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent May 6, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ {:33J w] p?5C6HD @? |2J `c]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ s@F8 2?5 q64<J #@36CED @? |2J `a]k^AmkAmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^AmkAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “%96 !2E9 @7 !2C25@I” 32D65 @? y@9? `ci`\`c] r:?5J u:6=5D H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] %96 49@:C D2?8 2 362FE:7F= D@?8 H:E9 %2>>J 92G:?8 2 D@=@ A2CE]k^Am kAm#6>6>36C E@ 3C:?8 2 42? @7 7@@5 7@C p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 2D @FC ?6IE 56=:G6CJ 52E6 :D |2J ``]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAm~FC ?6H 42CA6E 2?5 7=@@C:?8 H2D :?DE2==65 =2DE H66< :? E96 92==H2JD 2?5 32E9C@@>D :? E96 65F42E:@? 3F:=5:?8 2?5 E96 76==@HD9:A 92== =@33J] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=A65 :? 2?J H2J H:E9 E9:D AC@;64E]k^AmkAm|@E96C’D s2J H:== 36 46=63C2E65 @? $F?52J[ |2J `_] p=D@[ w@=J r@>>F?:@? H:== 36 D6CG65 E92E 52J 5FC:?8 E96 H@CD9:A D6CG:46]k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 36 2 {6256CD9:A q@2C5 >66E:?8 @? %9FCD52J[ |2J `c 2E eib_ A]>]k^Am kAm#6=2J 7@C {:76 6G6?E :D $2EFC52J[ |2J `e 2E e A]>] *@F >2J DE:== 5@?2E6 2 =F>:?2CJ :? 9@?@C @C :? >6>@CJ @7 2 =@G65 @?6]k^Am kAmvC25F2E:@? $F?52J :D |2J `f]k^AmkAm!t#$~}p{$k^AmkAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 $2> r2DD6==]k^AmkAm|:DDJ[ y@6 2?5 t=: H6C6 G:D:E:?8 >6 @? $F?52J 27E6C?@@?]k^Am kAm"&~%tik^AmkAm“%96 36DE H2J @7 =@D:?8 H6:89E – 5@?’E E2=< 23@FE :E] z66A J@FC >@FE9 D9FE]”k^AmkAmqxq{t 't#$tik^Am kAm“*@FC F?72:=:?8 =@G6 H:== =2DE 7@C6G6C] *@FC 72:E97F=?6DD :D 2D 6?5FC:?8 2D E96 962G6?D]” !D2=> ghiak^AmkAm#xss{tik^AmkAm"i (9:49 4=@H? 92D E96 3:886DE D9@6Dnk^Am kAmpi %96 @?6 H:E9 E96 3:886DE 766E]k^AmkAm$:8? @? 2 49FC49ik^AmkAm%CJ @?6 @7 @FC $F?52JD]k^AmkAmp?86=2 s] !6??:?8E@?[ %C62DFC6C @7 E96 %@H? @7 (JE96G:==6[ 92D 366? 2H2C565 E96 E:E=6 |2DE6C v@G6C?>6?E2= %C62DFC6C[ F?56C E96 %C62DFC6C’D pDD@4:2E:@? @7 ':C8:?:2’D 46CE:7:42E:@? AC@8C2>] _r@?8C2EF=2E:@?D[ p?86=2]k^Am kAm|2J s2J a_ae 2E %96 w@>6DE625 7@C 2== a?5 8C256CD :? (JE96 r@F?EJ AF3=:4 D49@@=D H2D 2 DF446DD \ 56DA:E6 D@>6 49:==J E6>AD :? E96 62C=J >@C?:?8 @7 pAC:= b_ 2?5 |2J `] $EF56?ED 7C@> y24<D@? |6>@C:2=[ |2I |625@HD[ $96776J[ $A665H6==[ $A:==6C[ #FC2= #6EC62E 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=D >256 3FEE6C[ =62C?65 23@FE H@@5 D9:?8=6D[ 8F?D>:E9:?8[ 9@?6J366D[ D>2== 2?:>2=D 2?5 H@C< 9@CD6D[ @A6? 962CE9 4@@<:?8[ 2?5 E96 #6G@=FE:@?2CJ (2C] %96J 2=D@ A=2J65 82>6D[ 5:5 4C27ED 2?5[ @7 4@FCD6[ =62C?65 23@FE pAA2=249:2? >FD:4 2?5 52?465 2C@F?5 E96 |2J !@=6Pk^Am kAmx H@F=5 =:<6 E@ H:D9 2== E96 >@>D w2AAJ |@E96C’D s2J @? $F?52J[ |2J `_] x7 J@F DE:== 92G6 J@FC |@> H:E9 J@F[ J@F 2C6 3=6DD65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.