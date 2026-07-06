Mountain Valor Fest set for September Jul 6, 2026 Jul 6, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mountain Valor Veteran Services will host Mountain Valor Fest 2026 on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Crooked Mountain Campground in Floyd.kAmp5>:DD:@? :D 7C66[ 2?5 82E6D @A6? 2E ?@@?]k^AmkAm%96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 '6E6C2?D p772:CD 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 '6E6C2?D $6CG:46D H:== 3@E9 92G6 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D @? D:E6[ @776C:?8 36?67:ED 4@F?D6=:?8[ 6?C@==>6?E 2DD:DE2?46 2?5 C6D@FC46 ?2G:82E:@? E@ G6E6C2?D 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D] |@C6 E92? E9C66 5@K6? 7656C2=[ DE2E6 2?5 =@42= 4@>>F?:EJ 286?4:6D 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6]k^Am kAm“|@DE @7 E96 G6E6C2?D H6 D6CG6 92G6 ?6G6C 925 D@>6@?6 D:E 5@H? H:E9 E96> 2?5 H2=< E9C@F89 H92E E96J’G6 62C?65[” D2:5 z2EE (9:EE6?36C86C[ 2 a`\J62C }2GJ G6E6C2? 2?5 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D 7@F?56C 2?5 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C] “%92E’D H92E E9:D 6G6?E :D — H6 3C:?8 E96 C6D@FC46D E@ E96>[ 2E ?@ 4@DE[ :? 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