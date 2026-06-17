Female farmers gather Jun 17, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julia Stephens represented Wythe County at this year’s American Farm Bureau Federation ACE Summitt celebrating the United Nations’ International Year of the Woman Farmer.kAm$E6A96?D[ ;@:?65 3J $2C29 v:==6DA:6 @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2?5 @E96CD[ 82E96C65 H:E9 H@>6? 24C@DD E96 28C:4F=EFC6 D64E@C E@ C64@8?:K6 E96:C 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ 72C>:?8[ 28C:3FD:?6DD 2?5 E96 8=@32= 7@@5 DFAA=J 492:?]k^AmkAm%H6?EJ\@?6 ':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@? k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^4dGGHhH23]44]CDe]?6E^E?];DAn7l__`rvd_w|wfvd*z2!Fb{'!'=A(e)fCD~0p<\va"3=K!#5Iw$q=_Gc{y!y>;@h+2t9)s*9va)|d+3'=t39E`Buuf$802{zs))p_g6{!;pF!?8y$C!|rHxr"\};#dqqG#fsr\Cscq2r50y)6x**I>~_{!\Ar:?z}}6(F?{s"5*2x@(*?*64t;e>B_|(?BC6Iy_Cpz38BzqKC~|b;b6cJDr;yF(E|&_~#<'D=GCx5bD7;gByglU2>Aj4lB_e36}ex&`r#@DHfIpf2wJB$hcDb$eI_p*I_8={&#zu!C"4t9(xH~"llU2>Aj49ldJEcDH=4`F}JIrf"F2D@@f!vC+_&dz~A~K$|*r7:&q(5C@h{euybdpll00jPP{G*K:4xP?3}6>'BKCCz*?h@#rIhHue#73p6`=q{x)bw8t*0$qy=|H7G($vEEHwc9{b9&}!~e~I\;}2t_J<)hf<~@BeywSQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm(@>6?’D {6256CD9:A r@>>:EE66k^2m >6>36CD ;@:?65 2C@F?5 cd_ 2EE6?566D 7C@> 24C@DD E96 &]$] 2?5 H@C=5 7@C E96 =2?5>2C< ?2E:@?2= 82E96C:?8 @? yF?6 `\b :? pC=:?8E@? 2?5 (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r] %96 3:6??:2= prt Wp5G@42E6[ rF=E:G2E6[ t>A@H6CX $F>>:E 6BF:AD 2?5 4@??64ED H@>6? 72C>6CD[ C2?496CD 2?5 28C:3FD:?6DD AC@76DD:@?2=D E9C@F89 =6256CD9:A 56G6=@A>6?E[ 25G@424J EC2:?:?8[ ?6EH@C<:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2= 8C@HE9]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says kAm“xE H2D :?4C65:3=6 E@ 92G6 DF49 2 =2C86 4@9@CE @7 ':C8:?:2 H@>6? C6AC6D6?E:?8 FD 2E E96 DF>>:E[ 6DA64:2==J 5FC:?8 E96 x*(u[” D2:5 u2J6 wF?5=6J[ 'uqu (@>6?’D {6256CD9:A r@>>:EE66 492:C] “%96 42=:36C @7 DA62<6CD 2?5 H@C<D9@A E@A:4D >256 7@C 2 E9@F89E\AC@G@<:?8 2?5 65F42E:@?2= 6IA6C:6?46 E92E 6>A@H6C65 H@>6? E@ D66 E96:C G2=F6]”k^Am kAm%9C@F89@FE E96 E9C66\52J 6G6?E[ 2EE6?566D 6IA=@C65 E96 @C:8:?D 2?5 D:8?:7:42?46 @7 E96 &}’D x?E6C?2E:@?2= *62C @7 E96 (@>2? u2C>6C H9:=6 6I2>:?:?8 E96 492==6?86D 2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D H@>6? :? 28C:4F=EFC6 7246 24C@DD E96 8=@36] t5F42E:@?2= D6DD:@?D 9:89=:89E65 6>6C8:?8 EC6?5D :? 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Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …