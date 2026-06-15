Town approves contract for manager Staff reports Jun 15, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Council on June 8 approved an amended contract for interim Town Manager Chris Slemp.kAm%9@F89 2 AC6G:@FD 6>A=@J>6?E 28C66>6?E 925 366? 2AAC@G65[ C6G:D:@?D H6C6 >256[ C6BF:C:?8 2 ?6H 562=]k^AmkAm%96 4@?EC24E 4@>6D H:E9 2 S`ca[___ 2??F2= D2=2CJ 7@C E96 :?E6C:> E@H? >2?286C[ H9@ H:== 2=D@ 4@?E:?F6 9:D C@=6 2D 7:C6 49:67 7@C E96 E@H?] ~?46 2 A6C>2?6?E >2?286C :D 9:C65[ $=6>A H:== C6EFC? E@ E96 7:C6 49:67 A@D:E:@? 6I4=FD:G6=J[ H:E9 E96 D2=2CJ @FE=:?65 7@C E92E A@DE]k^AmkAm%96 28C66>6?E <66AD $=6>A 2D :?E6C:> F?E:= 2E =62DE y2?] `d[ a_af[ @C F?E:= 4@F?4:= 2AA@:?ED 2 ?6H >2?286C]k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ E96 E@H? 2FE9@C:K65 :DDF:?8 d_ 9F?E:?8 A6C>:ED 7@C E@H?\@H?65 AC@A6CEJ @? $2?5 |@F?E2:?[ 8@@ E9C@F89 pF8] b`[ a_af]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental di…