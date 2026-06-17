PH senior named Player of the Year Jun 17, 2026 Jun 17, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia High School League announced its 2026 Class 1 all-state baseball team, selecting Patrick Henry senior Aidan Monahan as the Class 1 Player of the Year.kAm%96 244@=256D 5:5?’E DE@A E96C6 7@C E96 #636=D] !2EC:4< w6?CJ 9625 4@249 tC:4 #FE96C7@C5 H2D A:4<65 2D E96 r=2DD ` r@249 @7 E96 *62C]k^AmkAm|@?292?[ 2 G6CD2E:=6 e\7@@E[ `\:?49[ `gd\A@F?5 @FE7:6=56C 2?5 C:89E\92?565 A:E496C[ A@DE65 :>AC6DD:G6 ?F>36CD E9:D DAC:?8] pD 2? @776?D:G6 E9C62E[ |@?292? 32EE65 ]d_e Wca 7@C gbX H:E9 ca #qx[ g 9@>6 CF?D[e 5@F3=6D[ 2?5 D4@C65 c_ CF?D 2=@?8 H:E9 2 `]ce_ ~!$[ ]dha ~q![ D=F88:?8 ]gef] p 3:8\82>6 A:E496C[ 96 A@DE65 2 e\a C64@C5 H:E9 EH@ D2G6D[ _]f`h t#p[ fez[ 2?5 @?=J 82G6 FA d 62C?65 CF?D :? cg]a :??:?8D] x? !2EC:4< w6?CJVD CF? E@ E96 DE2E6 E:E=6[ |@?292? 32EE65 ]dde[ H:E9 D:I #qx[ H:E9 2 ]e__ ~q! :? E96 C68:@? E@FC?2>6?E] w6 4@?E:?F65 9:D E@CC:5 DEC62< :? E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E[ 32EE:?8 ]eef H:E9 2 `]ghf ~q![ ]fge ~q![ 2?5 D=F88:?8 `]```[ :?4=F5:?8 @?6 9@>6 CF?[ a #qx[ 2?5 e CF?D] |@?292? H6?E b\7@C\c H:E9 2 9@>6 CF? 2?5 2=D@ 8@E E96 7:?2= EH@ @FED @? E96 >@F?5 7@C 2 D2G6 E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96:C c\` H:? @G6C #2AA292??@4< :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A 82>6] |@?292? H:== A=2J 2E t>@CJ U2>Aj w6?CJ &?:G6CD:EJ :? E96 72==]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Town of Abingdon announces winners of the 2026 Best of Abingdon Awards kAmx? ;FDE E9C66 D62D@?D[ !2EC:4< w6?CJ 32D632== 4@249 tC:4 #FE96C7@C5 E@@< 9:D #636=D E@ 2 ad\a C64@C5 2?5 E96 AC@8C2>VD 7:CDE\6G6C DE2E6 E:E=6 H:E9 2 c\` H:? @G6C #2AA292??@4< :? E96 r=2DD ` 7:?2=D 2E z:H2?:D u:6=5 :? $2=6>] $:?46 E2<:?8 @G6C E96 AC@8C2> :? a_ac 2?5 27E6C DA6?5:?8 @?6 D62D@? 2D E96 y' 4@249 :? a_ab[ E96 7@C>6C y@9? q2EE=6 32D632== DE2?5@FE 92D 4@>A:=65 2 cg\ad 42C66C C64@C5[ C6249:?8 E96 DE2E6 E:E=6 82>6 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? D49@@= 9:DE@CJ] w6 2=D@ 25565 E96 w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E r~* 2?5 #68:@? `s r~*] w:D D@?[ w2?<[ H2D 49@D6? 2D E96 `DE E62> 42E496C @? E9:D J62CVD r=2DD ` 2==\DE2E6 E62>]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ 36:?8 ?2>65 !=2J6C @7 E96 *62C 2D 2? @FE7:6=56C[ |@?292? H2D A:4<65 7@C E96 D64@?5 E62> 2D 2 A:E496C]k^Am kAm~E96C #636=D >2<:?8 E96 p== $E2E6 7:CDE E62> H6C6 ;F?:@C z@=3J w:4<D[ H9@ H2D D6=64E65 2D 2 A:E496C[ ;F?:@C w2?< #FE96C7@C5[ H9@ H2D A:4<65 2D 2 42E496C[ 2?5 ;F?:@C 7:CDE 32D6>2? r2CE6C qC@H?]k^AmkAmy@:?:?8 |@?292? @? E96 p== $E2E6 D64@?5 E62> H2D ;F?:@C D9@CEDE@A y2J56? $49H2CEK @7 r9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …