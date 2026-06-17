Letter to the Editor Reader urges county to defer data center hearing, decisions until citizens, leaders are better informed Jun 17, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The headline in the June 6 issue of the Smyth County News could have read “Smyth County lays groundwork for Data Centers in Agricultural and Agricultural Rural Zones.”kAmp yF?6 `` 5C27E @7 2 AC@A@D65 2>6?5>6?E E@ E96 +@?:?8 ~C5:?2?46 @A6?D E96 5@@C E@ 52E2 46?E6CD :? p8C:4F=EFC2= 2?5 p8C:4F=EFC2=^#FC2= +@?6D]k^AmkAm(96? $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2446AE65 +@?:?8[ D6==:?8 A@:?ED H6C6 E92E J@F H@?’E 92G6 E@ H@CCJ 23@FE 2 A:8 72C> ?62C J@F 2D +@?:?8 H:== AC@E64E H92E E96 4@>>F?:EJ G2=F6D 282:?DE F?H2?E65 492?86D]k^Am kAmx 9@A6 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ DE:== G2=F6D 72C>:?8[ 4=62? 2:C 2?5 DEC62>D[ 362FE:7F= G:6HD[ 2 A62467F= 2?5 C6=2E:G6=J BF:6E 6?G:C@?>6?E[ 6E4] s2E2 46?E6CD 492?86 2== E92E 2?5 >@C6] px 52E2 46?E6CD 42? G:@=2E6 J@FC AC:G24J]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says kAm#646?E A@==D D9@H E96 AF3=:4 92D EFC?65 D92CA=J 282:?DE 52E2 46?E6CD] *@FC 6=64EC:4 3:== C:D6D 3FE 52E2 46?E6CD 86E E2I 3C62<D] {@?8\E6C> ;@3 4C62E:@? :D :==FD@CJ] s2E2 46?E6CD >2J 36 AC@E64E65 282:?DE =682= 24E:@? 3J J@F 6G6? :7 E96J 92C> J@F]k^AmkAm%96 AF3=:4 :D H@CC:65 23@FE D64C6E ?@?\5:D4=@DFC6 28C66>6?ED W}spDX E96:C DFA6CG:D@CD >2<6 H:E9 52E2 46?E6C C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D] $>JE9 r@F?EJ DFA6CG:D@CD :?:E:2E65 EH@ D64C6E 28C66>6?ED 27E6C E96:C r=@D65 $6DD:@?D @7 pAC:= h 2?5 |2J `c] pD 2 C6DF=E @7 2 =2HDF:E[ ~C2?86 r@F?EJ EFC?65 @G6C E96:C }spD H:E9 p>2K@?[ H9:49 H6C6 7@F?5 E@ 36?67:E p>2K@?]k^Am kAm~FC DFA6CG:D@CD 2D< v@5’D 96=A H96? E96J DH62C E@ DFAA@CE E96 r@?DE:EFE:@?D @7 ':C8:?:2 2?5 E96 &$] %96 H62A@?:K2E:@? @7 @FC 52E2 3J px 52E2 46?E6CD :D ?@E r@?DE:EFE:@?2=] u2463@@< A2:5 Sed_ >:==:@? 5@==2CD E@ D6EE=6 2 AC:G24J =2H G:@=2E:@?] ~FC DFA6CG:D@CD D9@F=5 DFAA@CE E96 q:== @7 #:89ED[ 6DA64:2==J @FC C:89E E@ AC:G24J]k^Am kAm%96 !F3=:4 w62C:?8 @? E9:D AC@A@D65 2>6?5>6?E[ ?@H D4965F=65 7@C %9FCD52J[ ad yF?6[ 2E f A]>] 2E |2C:@? w:89 $49@@=[ D9@F=5 36 5676CC65 F?E:= E96 AF3=:4 92D 366? >F49 36EE6C :?7@C>65 2?5 D64C6E 28C66>6?ED >256 AF3=:4] p?J r@F?EJ 564:D:@? @? E9:D :DDF6 D9@F=5 36 5676CC65 F?E:= E96 AF3=:4 :D 2DDFC65 E92E E96 DFA6CG:D@CD F?56CDE2?5 E96 :DDF6D >@C6 E9@C@F89=J]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr92C=6D (2DDF> xxxk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@?[ '2]k^DEC@?8mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …