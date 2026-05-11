Pets of the Week May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dogs Loki and Nova! kAm(6VG6 925 3@?565 A2:CD 367@C6[ 3FE ?6G6C 2 ECF6 4@FA=6] %9:D A2:C[ {@<: W525X U2>Aj }@G2 W>@>X ;FDE 46=63C2E65 E96 3:CE9 @7 f 362FE:7F= AFAA:6D[ H9@ 92G6 2== 366? 25@AE65 \ ?@H E96J 2C6 =@@<:?8 7@C E96:C 7@C6G6C 9@>6] {:<6 >2?J 4@FA=6D[ @AA@D:E6D 2EEC24EP {@<: :D @FE8@:?8 2?5 3@=5[ }@G2 :D D9J 2?5 E6?56C 962CE65] p=E9@F89 5:776C6?E :? A6CD@?2=:E:6D[ 3@E9 2C6 6BF2==J 2D DH66E 2?5 =@G:?8] k^AmkAm{@<: :D dd A@F?5D[ 2?5 }@G2 :D ed A@F?5D] {@<: :D 2 3@I6C >:I[ 2?5 }@G2 2 D96A96C5 >:I]k^Am kAm%96 4@FA=6 4@>7@CED 6249 @E96C 2?5 DE2JD 3J 6249 @E96CVD D:56]k^Am People are also reading… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road kAm{@<: :D ?6FE6C65j }@G2 H:== 36 DA2J65 :? E96 4@>:?8 H66<D 27E6C D96 C64@G6CD 7C@> 3:CE9] q@E9 2C6 FA E@ 52E6 @? D9@ED[ BF:4< =62C?6CD[ 8@@5 H:E9 72C> 2?:>2=D 2?5 =@G6 E@ 8:G6 <:DD6D]k^AmkAm#6249 @FE E@52J E@ >66E E96D6 EH@P dc_\fcd\fa_fk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia is considered the epicenter of data centers and all the related pros and cons. It’s not hard to find controversy about the structures… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c…