Virginia’s new marijuana and hemp laws: What you need to know Jul 8, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big changes have come to Virginia’s marijuana and hemp laws.kAmu@==@H:?8 24E:@? 3J E96 a_ae v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 2?5 v@G6C?@C p3:82:= $A2?36C86C[ E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 H:== =2F?49 2 C6E2:= >2C:;F2?2 >2C<6E[ EC2?D76C C68F=2E:@? @7 96>A\56C:G65 AC@5F4ED 7C@> E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D W'spr$X E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 r2??23:D r@?EC@= pFE9@C:EJ WrrpX[ 6IA2?5 E96 rrp’D 6?7@C46>6?E 2FE9@C:EJ[ 2?5 :>A=6>6?E D6G6C2= @E96C 42??23:D\C6=2E65 =2HD]k^AmkAmw6C6’D 2 =@@< 2E E96 <6J 52E6D 2?5 9:89=:89EDik^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#6E2:= |2C:;F2?2 |2C<6Ek^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health kAm':C8:?:2 H:== =2F?49 C68F=2E65 C6E2:= >2C:;F2?2 D2=6D @? yF=J `[ a_af[ 2D 2FE9@C:K65 3J w@FD6 q:== b_]k^AmkAm%96 rrp H:== 56G6=@A E96 C68F=2E:@?D 2?5 6DE23=:D9 2 =:46?D:?8 AC@46DD 7@C 3FD:?6DD6D :?E6C6DE65 :? 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This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare.